When a child is physically or sexually abused, that child is questioned by a few different people, reliving the trauma each time.
The questioning might be in a police department or another stranger’s office. This process can add to the trauma that the child has already experienced. One Utah County organization was founded in hopes of redefining the process of getting justice for sexually and physically abused children.
That organization is now hoping to expand to help more children, and community members can help make that expansion a reality.
In 1991, the Utah County Children’s Justice Center was founded to make the investigation process easier for victims and to allow for healing to begin.
Before the center was created, children who were victims of abuse had to be interviewed by multiple people, including caseworkers, detectives and prosecutors. These people were not all trained to ask questions in the same way, according to assistant director Heather Allen.
“The center feels a lot more comfortable to a child than a sterile office or intimidating police station,” Allen said. “They feel comfortable, they feel safe.”
In addition to having a home-like atmosphere where they can talk about their traumatic experiences, the children also get to engage in fun activities and are kept company by volunteers while they are waiting.
The center has been located in Provo since it first opened.
Last year, about 1,000 children were served by the Children’s Justice Center in Provo alone. At the center, children are interviewed in a relaxing, peaceful atmosphere.
The interview is recorded so they do not have to recount their story multiple times. Because they do not have to relive the story multiple times, their healing can begin. At the center, they can also feel the support that they need.
“Since then, the state and the county have experienced massive growth,” Allen said. “Many families now live in Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, Lehi and surrounding areas. For some of these families, it could take up to an hour to get to the Provo center to receive services.”
Allen said in order to meet the needs of Utah County’s growing population, it was deemed necessary to open a second location in American Fork that could be quickly accessed from Pioneer Crossing or Interstate 15.
Currently, there is a satellite office located at 90 S. Center St. in American Fork.
“It’s in a temporary building that does not provide the home-like atmosphere that is paramount to our mission statement,” Allen said. “The new location will still be in American Fork, but in a home that will feel comfortable and safe.”
Because of the need for a new home-like atmosphere to meet the needs of children in Utah County, a Hope and Healing Festival began in September.
The festival serves as a fundraiser to help pay the costs of any necessary renovations or furnishings for the new home to meet the requirements to function as a child advocacy center.
The festival fundraiser will continue until enough funds are raised to create the homelike facility.
“Our goal is to open the north county location by spring,” Allen said.
Items were donated for the fundraiser and are available to purchase at http://cjcprovo.com. They include book sets, quilts, dollhouses, artworks and a photoshoot.