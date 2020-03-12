Utah Department of Transportation officials announced 100 gallons of weed killer was spilled into the Provo River after a truck doing weed maintenance was hit from behind.
According to a statement by the Utah Department of Transportation, the organization’s truck carrying 300 gallons of weed killer was doing weed maintenance along U.S. Highway 189 near Canyon Glen Park just before noon Thursday.
As the truck continued, the driver of a Ford F450 pulling a utility bed was driving west and struck the Utah Department of Transportation truck. The tank of weed killer separated from the truck and 100 gallons of weed killer was spilled into the river.
Hazmat is clearing the scene, and no injures were reported.
The Utah Department of Transportation views weed control and landscape maintenance as one of the organization’s many responsibilities. The government entity maintains a minimum standard of maintenance and develops strategies for preventing blight in vacant lands and state-owned property.
Blighted lands, the organization affirms, can negatively impact the value of nearby property and render the land and other property vulnerable to pest infestations, vandalism, overgrown vegetation and trash dumping.
To maintain lands, the organization actively participates in maintenance, landscaping and rodent control.