Officials with the U.S. Forest Service confirmed the Goose Point Fire on West Mountain near Payson reached 6,500 acres after sparking to life Wednesday night.
The wildfire is not contained and crews, led by the Forest Service, are using heavy equipment to protect an estimated 15 homes along the bench of the mountain, including an observatory on West Mountain operated by Brigham Young University.
The plan for Thursday, according to Kim Osborn with the Forest Service, is to dig bulldozer lines around the perimeter of the fire.
There are two helicopters, eight engines, a dozer and about 80 firefighters on the fire Thursday.
No evacuations have been ordered, Osborn said.
"We're always on alert because the fire isn't that far away," she said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though Forest Service officials believe industrial equipment sparked the blaze.