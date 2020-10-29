There are three candidates looking to replace Rep. Brad Daw, a long-serving Orem Republican who was defeated during the GOP convention, as the representative of Utah House District 60.
Those candidates are Republican Nelson Abbott, United Utah Party candidate Christine Heath and Independent American Party candidate Tommy Williams.
Daw, who served in the Legislature between 2005 and 2012 and again beginning in 2015, was defeated during the Utah County Republican Party’s virtual convention in April by Abbott, an attorney at a law firm in Provo specializing in auto accident and personal injury cases.
Abbott received over 71% of delegate votes, while Daw, who did not gather signatures as an alternative route for securing a spot on the primary ballot, received about 29%.
In an April 11 video, Abbott described himself to delegates as a “pro-life, pro-gun and pro-taxpayer” candidate who would fight to cut spending and “bring a fresh perspective to our Legislature.”
“Utah doesn’t have a revenue problem; our Legislature has a spending problem,” the Republican candidate said, adding that he believes “we can reverse the trend of unnecessary growth we have seen in the Utah state budget while maintaining a high level of service.”
Abbott also criticized the tax reform lawmakers passed in December 2019 that was later repealed, calling the bill “deeply flawed.”
“Before raising taxes, the Legislature should have looked for ways to cut wasteful government spending,” he said.
Daw voted in favor of the tax structuring revisions, according to House voting records, which would have lowered the income tax rate and increased the sales tax rate.
Heath, of Orem, told the Daily Herald in May that she opposed the tax reform effort.
“The tax bill was a challenging thing,” the United Utah Party candidate said. “Especially (since) it was a special session in December, voters didn’t have as much of a chance to know what was going on and to get as involved. I think something as big as tax reform needs to be done in the general session so that people don’t feel like this is creeping up on them.”
If elected, Heath said she would support “key government reforms that are important to the (United Utah) Party,” including term limits for office holders, campaign finance reform and statewide implementation of ranked-choice voting.
Specifically, Heath said she supported limiting governors to two terms and state lawmakers to 12 years, noting that “if we want leaders to be connected with the citizens, we need to limit how long they can be in office.”
Williams, the Independent American Party candidate, unsuccessfully ran for the HD 60 seat in 2016 as well as for the Senate District 15 seat in 2018. In 2019, Williams, of Orem, also ran for a seat on the Orem City Council.
Williams’ campaign website lists term limits, affordable housing and “Pro-Life Issues” as being among the candidate’s top priorities.
He also said he would advocate for a “law” to prevent transgender individuals from using the restroom or locker room opposite of their birth-assigned sex.
“Being born a boy or a girl is not a choice you are born with,” Williams wrote, “that is a fact, you can’t dispute it."
HD 60 covers a portion of central Utah County, including parts of Orem and Vineyard.