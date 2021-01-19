Utah County lawmakers will sponsor a variety of bills during the 2021 general session, which begins on Tuesday, including a bill to make Bridal Veil Falls a state monument and another bill that would increase legislative oversight of the state executive branch’s emergency powers.
Here is a look at some of the bills that legislators from Utah County are planning for the general session:
Bridal Veil Falls State Monument Designation
Orem Republican Rep. Keven Stratton is working on a bill that would designate Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon as a state monument.
The bill, titled “Bridal Veil Falls State Monument Designation,” is the latest step by Utah County officials to preserve and prevent private development of Bridal Veil Falls, which the Utah County Commission moved to place under a conservation easement in December.
That conservation easement is currently being challenged in court by Richard Losee, a Provo-based developer who hoped to build a tram and drug treatment facility at the falls.
As of Monday, Stratton’s bill had not been numbered and was listed as being “in progress.”
Disaster Response and Recovery Act Amendments
House Bill 169, sponsored by Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, would amend Utah’s Disaster Response and Recovery Act to “allow the Legislature or a legislative body of a political subdivision to limit certain emergency powers during a state emergency,” according to a description of the bill.
More specifically, H.B. 169 would prohibit the governor “from declaring a new state of emergency in response to the same disaster or occurrence for which the Legislature has terminated or chosen not to extend.”
Throughout the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah lawmakers complained about Gov. Gary Herbert’s use of executive powers without notifying the Legislature.
During a special session in April, lawmakers passed a bill sponsored by Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, requiring the governor to consult with a “legislative endemic response team” before taking an executive action “in response to an epidemic or pandemic.”
Competency-Based Hiring Amendments
Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, is sponsoring a bill that would preclude some state and local government entities “from requiring a minimum educational requirement for employment, except where education qualifications are legally required to perform the duties of the position.”
Additionally, H.B. 139 would require that the government entities “consider comparable experience or ability as equal to education when determining a candidate’s satisfaction of minimum qualifications” and “ensure that job descriptions and job postings are based on the skills and competencies required to perform each job.”
Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, is the Senate sponsor of the merit-based hiring bill.
Firearm Preemption Amendments
A bill sponsored by Rep. Cory Maloy, R-Lehi, would prevent cities from implementing firearm restrictions by clarifying “that the Legislature has preempted the field of firearm regulation for the state.”
The bill would also create the “Firearms Preemption Enforcement Act,” which would state that no local authority or state agency may enact or enforce a “policy pertaining to firearms that in any way inhibits or restricts the possession or use of firearms, ammunition, or a firearm accessory on either public or private property.”
However, a local government entity would be able to “prohibit the possession of firearms within a homeless shelter over which it exercises authority.”
Professional Licensing Amendments
Provo Republican Sen. Curt Bramble’s Senate Bill 87 would modify the Cosmetology and Associated Professions Licensing Act to create a licensure exemption for a cosmetologist who only “dries, styles, arranges, dresses, curls, hot irons, shampoos, or conditions hair.”
The bill specifies that the exemption would apply to cosmetologists who do not cut hair, apply hair dye, or apply “reactive chemicals to straighten, curl, or alter the structure of the hair.”
S.B. 87 would require businesses to display signs “notifying the public that the person’s services are not provided by a person who has a license.”
During the 2020 general session, Bramble sponsored a bill to make it easier for workers with professional licenses from other states to work in Utah.