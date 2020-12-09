On Tuesday, American Fork and Orem became the latest cities in Utah County to voice support for the preservation of Bridal Veil Falls.
In separate meetings, the American Fork City Council and Orem City Council passed resolutions expressing “our support for the preservation of Bridal Veil Falls by having the Utah County Commission place a conservation easement across the property.”
Provo and Cedar Hills passed similar resolutions on Dec. 8, following reports that Provo-based developer Richard Losee, founder of the Cirque Lodge addiction recovery center, wanted to build a tram and high-end drug treatment facility at the iconic Provo Canyon landmark, which is owned by Utah County.
Losee submitted a draft proposal to the Utah County Commission on Friday, noting that he wanted to rebuild a tram at Bridal Veil Falls to “a state better and more conductive to the environment than it was originally” and in a way that “blends naturally and beautifully into the cliffs above, while mitigating the scar left on the cliffs from the previous tram.”
The county commission will discuss Losee’s proposal, as well as a conservation easement put forward by outgoing Commissioner Nathan Ivie, during a public hearing on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The American Fork and Orem resolutions, which are nearly identical, state that Bridal Veil Falls “is unparalleled in its natural beauty and access for a great number of visitors.”
Both city councils said they recognize “the value of protecting and preserving elements of the natural environment of the enjoyment of residents, visitors and future generations.”
American Fork passed the resolution to offer “the city’s support for the preservation of Bridal Veil Falls in its natural state as a public amenity,” Terilyn Lurker, city recorder, wrote in a document explaining the resolution.
American Fork Mayor Brad Frost called the Bridal Veil Falls “kind of an iconic” area that “has been under threat of being privatized.”
In passing the resolution, Frost said American Fork was following “the lead of Provo City and other groups that are looking to preserve this and add(ing) our voice to that support in preserving it in perpetuity.”
“Basically, to keep it part of the public and to even offer improvements to it in the future,” the American Fork mayor said.
Frost added that “this kind of strikes a nerve with me personally in the fact that we had something in a similar nature happen to our own canyon, where public interest and access was threatened.”
Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort received approval from Utah County in 2016 to expand into American Fork Canyon but changed course in 2018 following widespread public outcry.
“And for us, it was very much a threat to our watershed as well,” Frost told the city council. “And so, I am fully supportive of this and what it says and what it does.”
Orem City Councilman Brent Sumner was the one who asked to have it on the agenda. He said he uses the canyon and the trails around and at Bridal Veil quite a bit.
“I ride my bike and walk up there often,” Sumner said. “It’s a gem we all enjoy.”
He said every time he is there he sees dozens of people enjoying it and using it.
“I try to avoid Saturday because it is so crowded,” Sumner said. “I want to preserve it for my grandkids and their grandkids.”
In saying he is in favor of the resolution, Councilman David Spencer added: “It needs to be preserved. It is a monument to Utah. I don’t want it to go commercial.”
Councilwoman Debby Lauret said she is concerned about putting a treatment center in the area.
“While I’m not sure it’s the right use of the property, we need to keep and preserve the nature of the area,” she asserted.
“Throughout history we’ve tried to preserve national treasures,” councilmember Tom Macdonald said. “And this is one. We must be just stewards of our land.”
The American Fork City Council and Orem City Council both passed the resolutions unanimously.