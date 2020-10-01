An audit released on Wednesday found that Utah officials “did not adequately anticipate or prepare for” the COVID-19 pandemic and identified “several areas where the State could improve its risk assessment, planning and preparation efforts.”
The audit, which was prepared by the Office of the State Auditor, examined Utah’s pandemic response between March 6 and May 7 and specifically sought to determine whether the state’s response demonstrated “a reasonable level of preparedness and coordination among responding agencies and offices” and whether state personnel exercised “reasonable due diligence during the emergency procurement process to ensure that prices, terms, and vendors were reasonable for the goods and services procured.”
The 33-page report states that although the Utah Division of Emergency Management and Utah Department of Health “mobilized their emergency response activities in accordance with ... protocols, it appears that planning and preparation efforts for this type of emergency were insufficient.”
“It also appears that, once the pandemic began, coordination and cooperation among various entities lacked cohesiveness,” the auditors wrote.
Utah health and emergency officials didn’t consider possible shortages in personal protective equipment and “supply chain disruption risks,” according to the audit, despite a 2007 report from the Governor’s Taskforce for Pandemic Influenza Preparedness recommending that the health department “work with local health care systems and … that they stockpile PPE and other supplies.”
“Since neither local health care systems nor UDOH had sufficient PPE stockpiles, the State felt compelled to compete for PPE on a global scale,” wrote the auditors. “This resulted in higher costs.”
The auditors continue to say that there was a “lack of effective collaboration” between the state health department and the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget and an “unclear chain of command (that) hindered early emergency response efforts.”
For example, Gov. Gary Herbert’s Utah Leads Together plan designated the GOMB the authority to oversee project management and the creation of a $2 million dashboard “to monitor daily progress on key health and economic indicators.”
“Despite being designated as the primary agency to respond to a pandemic, UDOH reports they had little involvement in the decisions to purchase the dashboard and other services procured by GOMB,” according to the audit.
Additionally, the state’s $800,000 purchase of hydroxychloroquine “lacked clear authorization,” the auditors wrote, noting that the state health department “denies that they intended or authorized State funds to be used.”
“We are concerned that this purchase occurred without anyone’s explicit authorizations,” auditors wrote about the drug purchase, which was later refunded.
The auditors also raised concern over the “unreasonable” per-test costs of a private testing initiative spearheaded by the health care startup Nomi Health, which the state entered a $7.6 million contract with.
“The contract anticipated up to 3,00 tests per day, which is approximately $44 per test,” according to the audit. “However, the actual tests processed per day was substantially lower than projected resulting in a cost per test of over $235. This is significantly higher than other testing services, which list their price at $125 or less per test.”
The auditors said they “acknowledge the unprecedented nature of this pandemic” and “recognize that decisions were made quickly in an evolving situation with many unknowns at the time.”
“As this pandemic is ongoing, our intention was to evaluate various events and processes to identify areas wherein improvements can be made to safeguard both public health and public funds and to ensure that limited resources are used effectively,” they wrote.
Among the auditors’ recommendations are that the governor “present a proposal to the legislature regarding setting aside adequate emergency State funds that can be accessed for emergency use” and that the state emergency division “be more proactive in its emergency preparation by identifying significant risks to the State and placing more emphasis on strategic planning to mitigate those risks.”
Auditors also recommended that the governor “ensure emergency purchases are facilitated through a unified command structure” and that purchasers document “the processes used during an emergency purchase that provide evidence of a reasonably competitive and cost effective process.”