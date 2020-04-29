The Utah Attorney General’s Office suspended its multimillion dollar contract with the Park City-based surveillance company Banjo after the CEO’s involvement with the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist groups as a teenager surfaced in an online report.
Banjo, which was founded in 2010, gathers real-time data from various sources, such as 911 dispatch calls, traffic cameras and social media posts, and synthesizes it to provide police “critical and life-saving information in seconds … rather than minutes, hours, or days,” according to the company’s mission statement.
The Utah Attorney General’s Office, University of Utah and Utah Department of Public Safety entered a cooperation agreement with Banjo in July, giving the company access to data to help enforcement agencies reduce response times and generate leads more easily.
According to a report given to the State Legislature Executive Appropriations Committee on Aug. 20, the agreement with Banjo is estimated to cost the state $2.2 million annually.
Some state lawmakers expressed concern over the privacy implications of law enforcement agencies partnering with Banjo.
“I just see us asking for $2.2 million a year to be Big Brother,” House Majority Leader Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, told the Executive Appropriations Committee. “It’s a slippery slope.”
OneZero, a technology and science publication of the publishing platform Medium, reported Tuesday that Banjo’s founder and CEO, Damien Patton, “actively participated in white supremacist groups in his youth and was involved in the shooting of a synagogue.”
OneZero reviewed transcripts of courtroom testimony, sworn statements and other documents from a federal hate crime trial in the early 1990s in which Patton testified to having been a member of the Nashville, Tennessee-area Dixie Knights, a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, when he was a teenager.
“We believe in Neo-Nazism,” Patton testified before a federal grand jury in September 1991, describing beliefs that he said he no longer held at the time of the testimony. “We believe in Christian identity and basically that if you’re not white, you have no part in the United States.”
Patton testified that in June 1990, when he was 17, he drove past the West End Synagogue in Nashville while a fellow Ku Klux Klan member “proceeded to let loose about ten rounds … into the front of the synagogue.”
Patton pled guilty to two acts of juvenile delinquency in connection with the synagogue shooting, which didn’t cause any deaths or injuries, while two other Klansmen involved were charged with a federal hate crime, according to OneZero.
In a statement shared with the Daily Herald, Patton, who frequently talks about having a rough upbringing when speaking at conferences or giving interviews, said he “was taken in by skinhead gangs and white supremacist organizations” as a teenager while living on the streets.
“Thirty-two years ago I was a lost, scared and vulnerable child,” said Patton. “I won’t go into detail, but the reasons I left home at such a young age are unfortunately not unique; I suffered abuse in every form. I did terrible things and said despicable and hateful things, including to my own Jewish mother, that today I find indefensibly wrong, and feel extreme remorse for. I have spent most of my adult lifetime working to make amends for this shameful period in my life.”
Patton continued that he was able to “get away from this world” of white supremacy when he started serving for the United States Navy and has tried to turn his life around since his teenage years.
“I have worked every day to be a responsible member of society,” he said. “I’ve built companies, employed hundreds and have worked to treat everyone around me equally. In recent years, I’ve sought to create technologies that stop human suffering and save lives without violating privacy. I know that I will never be able to erase my past but I work hard every day to make up for mistakes. That is something I will never stop doing.”
The revelation of Patton’s history with white supremacist groups prompted the Utah Attorney General’s Office “to suspend use of Banjo technology … while we implement a third-party audit and advisory committee to address issues like data privacy and possible bias,” according to a statement issued Tuesday.
“The Utah Attorney General’s Office is shocked and dismayed at reports that Banjo’s founder had any affiliation with any hate group or groups in his youth,” the statement said. “Neither the Attorney General nor anyone in the Attorney General’s Office were aware of these affiliations or actions. They are indefensible. He (Patton) has said so himself.”
The University of Utah released a statement on Tuesday saying the university had “suspended any activities with Banjo in line with the state’s action” and supported a third-party audit of the company.
“The university condemns racism in any form, including the actions and rhetoric of white supremacy groups, and is committed to creating an inclusive environment where there is no tolerance for racism or bias,” the statement said. “The university expects this of itself and its business partners.”
The Utah County Commission approved a contract with Banjo on Feb. 5 giving the company access to data from county systems. In an interview on Wednesday, Commissioner Tanner Ainge said the contract has yet to be implemented.
“Even though that contract was approved for some of those data feeds, it was never implemented, so we haven’t done any data sharing with Banjo,” Ainge said.
Ainge added that the county’s agreement with Banjo was part of the broader statewide contract with the Utah Attorney General’s Office, meaning the contract with the county is also suspended.
In a statement on Wednesday, a Banjo spokesman said the company welcomed an audit of its business practices.
“Banjo has always said that any company working with the government should be subject to audits and oversight,” the spokesman said.
Banjo has raised over $222 million since its founding in 2010, according to SharesPost.