A bill sponsored by a Provo lawmaker that would regulate the way medical facilities dispose of the fetal remains of abortions and miscarriages is moving forward after it received a favorable recommendation from a State Senate committee.
Senate Bill 67, which is sponsored by Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, would require that medical facilities either bury or cremate fetal remains, giving the woman who has the abortion or miscarriage the option of choosing the form of disposition.
Last Friday, the Senate Health and Human Services committee gave a substitute version of S.B. 67 a favorable recommendation on a 4-2 vote. The substitute of the bill made a number of changes, including extending the time frame for disposition and clarifying that cremation or burial would occur after the fetal remains had been examined by a pathologist.
This substitute bill also changes the way women would be informed of their choice to decide the way the fetal remains are disposed of. The revised bill makes it so they would be informed by a written statement as opposed to an oral discussion.
Bramble described S.B. 67 as “probably the most misunderstood bill” he has worked on in the Senate, adding that there is a misconception that the bill would force women to choose how the fetal remains are disposed of.
“What this bill does (is) it gives a woman a choice,” Bramble said, adding that it also requires medical facilities to “treat those remains with dignity and respect.” Facilities “may not include fetal remains with other biological, infectious, or pathological waste” during the cremation process, according to the bill’s text.
Friday’s committee meeting included emotional testimony from both supporters and opponents of the bill.
Utah County resident Alicia Alba spoke about a miscarriage she suffered in 2014 and how afterwards she was “haunted by the realization that my baby had likely been disposed of as medical waste.”
“There is no denying the humanity of the unborn after you have seen them face-to-face,” said Alba. “A person is truly a person, no matter how small.”
Alba said she supports S.B. 67 because it “strikes a perfect balance by requiring that every health care facility in Utah properly care for the tiny bodies in their care and that every mother be given the right and the opportunity to choose what will happen to the bodies of their lost little ones.”
Liz Miller, of Salt Lake County, said she opposed the bill, arguing that it would “exacerbate the already devastating loss of miscarriage and abortion and cause demonstrable harm to hundreds or thousands of women.”
“I cannot fathom the enormous insult to an already unbearable trauma by forcing a discussion regarding disposal would cause,” said Miller, who has had two miscarriages.
Multiple medical doctors spoke out against the proposed legislation, including Shawn Gurtcheff, a reproductive endocrinology specialist with the Utah Fertility Center, who said the bill would interfere with how doctors interact with their patients.
Gurtcheff called the bill’s substitute a “huge step in the right direction” but said “it still is a direct infringement on my ability to care for my patients.”
“Because it tells me what I have to say and when I have to say it,” Gurtcheff said, “whether it’s in writing or verbally.”
Sen. Jani Iwamoto, D-Holladay, who voted against advancing S.B. 67 alongside Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, read a letter addressed to the committee written by Howard Sharp, a Utah-based obstetrician/gynecologist, who said it would be “extremely inappropriate to address the issue of whether they desired a cremation or burial if it was not requested by the person having the miscarriage.”
“My patients having a miscarriage or abortion want the space and freedom to make medical decisions that align with (the) vision of their family and their faith informed by counsel from their physician,” wrote Sharp. “In my experience it seems that this law aims to fix a problem that does not exist.”
Bramble said he sponsored the bill because women in Utah currently don’t have the option of choosing what happens to fetal remains. Utah Society of Pathology President Dylan Miller said this isn’t the case, and that every hospital he has worked for has a policy allowing for patients to regain custody of pathology specimens, including fetal remains.
“And that all exists today without legislation,” said Miller. “I think there’s an awareness problem (about those policies), but it’s not a legislation problem.”