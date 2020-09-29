Republican congressional candidate Burgess Owens is being criticized after last week speaking on a far-right program linked to QAnon, his second known appearance on a program associated with the baseless conspiracy that’s been identified as a potential domestic terrorism threat.
Owens, who is running against U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-UT, to represent Utah’s 4th Congressional District, appeared on the program Flockop on Sept. 23 to raise money for his congressional campaign.
“We need help, guys,” Owens told listeners during his appearance on the program, which was first reported on by Media Matters. “The Pelosi PAC has millions of dollars that they have been setting aside and they’re just going full tilt with attacks right now. Because they know that many Utahns are just getting to know me, so they’re trying to paint (me) in a certain fashion.”
Flockop is part of the Freedom First Network, a collection of far-right programs serving as “a venue through which patriots (can) work together to fight the leftist narrative,” according to a description of the network.
On multiple occasions, the program has promoted QAnon, a fringe conspiracy alleging that an “anonymous government official known as 'Q' posts classified information online to reveal a covert effort led by President (Donald) Trump to dismantle a conspiracy involving ‘deep state’ actors and global elites allegedly engaged in an international child sex trafficking ring,” as explained in a May 2019 Federal Bureau of Investigation Phoenix Field Office bulletin.
In the bulletin, the FBI identified QAnon as a “fringe political” conspiracy theory that could “very likely motivate some domestic extremists, wholly or in part, to commit criminal and sometimes violent activity.”
The conspiracy was discussed at length during a May 21 Flockop episode titled “QAnon Explained with Stephany Thompson.”
“It sounds crazy to say, but it’s true, and you see the symbolism everywhere, that these people literally worship ancient Pagan religions,” said Thompson, who described herself as a QAnon researcher. “And so part of these ideologies are about depopulating the Earth, they believe that’s the only way to save the Earth, and they want to hoard the money, the medical cures, the technology for themselves.”
One of the hosts expressed sympathy for QAnon, noting that “there’s certainly a really strong PR campaign out against it calling it a conspiracy, calling the followers alt-right.”
“Yet it’s painfully obvious that QAnon is onto something, and it’s obvious regarding the deep state, at least in my opinion,” he said.
Owens and the hosts did not discuss QAnon during his appearance on the program. Instead, Owens encouraged listeners to vote for Republican candidates in November and emphasized “how close we are to going off the edge and literally losing everything that we grew up with, that we thought was a stable part of our country.”
“Everything that our country stands for is literally up for grabs right now,” the Republican candidate said.
This is the second known time that Owens has appeared on a program with ties to QAnon.
On May 26, he appeared on the "The Common Sense Show" on the Patriots’ Soapbox program, a program that has repeatedly promoted the conspiracy, according to Media Matters. Like in his appearance on Flockop, Owens did not discuss QAnon.
When asked on Tuesday about Owens' position on QAnon, campaign Communications Director Jesse Ranney said the candidate does not support the conspiracy.
"Burgess has made numerous statements, he does not believe in or follow (QAnon) ... in any way," Ranney said in an email.
Some Utah political figures have criticized Owens over his tangential association with the conspiracy.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported on Aug. 25 that former Republican state lawmaker Sheryl Allen had called on the Republican National Committee to disinvite Owens from speaking at the convention because of his appearance on the conspiracy-linked program.
Evan McMullin, who ran against Trump in 2016 as an independent candidate, tweeted on Tuesday that he was “troubled by the candidacy of … (Owens) who continues to associate with far-right conspiracy extremists.”
“There should be no place in Utah, or in Congress, for his unethical, divisive leadership,” McMullin said. “A cross-partisan coalition of Utahns should reject him.”
Katie Matheson, communications director of Alliance for a Better Utah, said in a written statement Monday that Owens “must take responsibility for his own actions” and “cannot pretend he doesn’t know what he is amplifying.”
“We cannot afford politicians who give a nod and a wink to a movement that inspires violence and undermines our democratic institutions,” Matheson said. “Now more than ever, Utah needs to elect candidates who will rise above dangerous misinformation and use their platforms wisely.”
Owens, who handedly defeated his three GOP challengers in the June primary, will face off against McAdams in the November general election.