Cedar Hills Mayor Jenney Rees on Monday was tapped to serve as executive director of the Utah Department of Administrative Services under Gov.-elect Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov.-elect Deidre Henderson.
Rees was elected mayor in 2017 and served on the Cedar Hills City Council for six years. Previously, Rees was the chief of staff and director of healthcare information systems for MediConnect Global, according to a press release from the lieutenant governor’s office.
Rees told the Daily Herald in a text message that she submitted her resignation, which will be effective Jan. 1, to the city on Monday.
The lieutenant governor’s office noted that, in her role as Cedar Hills mayor, Rees has “served on the Joint Policy Advisory Committee and the Regional Growth Committee for the Wasatch Front Regional Council, the Legislative Policy Committee for the Utah League of Cities and Towns, the Utah County Council of Governments, the Quality Growth Commission for the State of Utah, and on the Regional Planning Committee for Mountainland Association of Governments.”
Rees was a prominent supporter of Proposition 9, a failed ballot initiative to transform Utah County’s form of government, and in August created the “Better Representation for Utah County” political issues committee to raise money for the ballot initiative.
On Monday, the Cedar Hills mayor wrote on Twitter that she was “honored to have been asked to serve as a cabinet member in the Cox/Henderson administration” and called the governor and lieutenant governor-elect “incredible leaders who have a wonderful vision for Utah.”
“And I am excited to be a part of the team,” wrote Rees.
More than a dozen other cabinet pickets were announced by the Cox-Henderson administration on Monday, including Margaret Busse, a social impact advisor and adjunct professor at Brigham Young University, who will lead the Department of Commerce.
Sanpete County Sheriff Brian Nielson will serve as executive director of the Department of Corrections.
Other cabinet picks announced Monday include former state lawmaker and Cache County Executive Craig Buttars, who will serve as commissioner of the Department of Agriculture, Department of Workforce Services Interim Director Casey Cameron, who will serve as executive director of the department, and Department of Health Interim Executive Director Rich Saunders, who will serve as the permanent executive director.
The lieutenant governor’s office said the cabinet and senior staff appointees “bring both extensive private and public sector expertise” and “hail from all parts of the state, reflecting Cox’s commitment to represent all of Utah.”
“After a thorough interview process, I’m convinced each of these candidates will serve the citizens of Utah exceptionally well,” Cox said in the press release. “Each has impeccable qualifications, brings fresh ideas and, most importantly, is devoted to public service. We’re lucky to have such brilliant minds willing to serve the public.”
Cox, Henderson and other statewide officials will be officially sworn into office on Jan. 4.