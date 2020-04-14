In a joint statement Monday, U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham announced they are seeking operational adjustments of the 2020 census due to COVID-19.
“In order to ensure the completeness and accuracy of the 2020 census, the Census Bureau is seeking statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment counts,” the statement said.
If approved, the census would allow more time for field data collection and self-response. The date set is Oct. 31.
According to Dillingham, that would allow for counts to be delivered to the president by April 30, 2021.
Redistricting data for congressional and state legislative seats would be delivered to the states no later than July 31, 2021.
“The Census Bureau temporarily suspended 2020 census field data collection activities in March,” the joint statement said. “Steps are already being taken to reactivate field offices beginning June 1, in preparation for the resumption of field data collection operations as quickly as possible following June 1.”
According to the statement, households throughout the country are continuing to respond. More than 70 million have responded to date. That represents 48% of all households in America.
In Utah, 52.6% have responded. In Utah County, 59.3% have responded, with cities from American Fork, to Eagle Mountain, to Spanish Fork coming in between 61% and 69% response rates.
In Orem, 58% have responded, with 53% responding in Provo. Vineyard's latest numbers show a 42.6% response rate to the census.
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau adjusted 2020 census operations in order to:
• Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees.
• Implement guidance from federal, state and local authorities.
• Ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.
In-person activities, including all interaction with the public, enumeration, office work and processing activities, incorporate the most current guidance to promote the health and safety of staff and the public. Recommendations include personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distancing practices, according to the joint statement.
After the 2020 census data collection is complete, the Census Bureau begins a lengthy, thorough and scientifically rigorous process to produce the apportionment counts, redistricting information and other statistical data products that help guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year, according to Dillingham.
It is for the completeness and accuracy of the 2020 census that the Census Bureau is seeking statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment counts.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The 2020 census will count everyone who lives in the U.S. as of April 1, 2020. Census statistics help determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers every year for the next 10 years.