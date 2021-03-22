Utah County Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner is running for a vacant seat on the Utah County Commission left after former Commissioner Tanner Ainge resigned last week.
“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be running to replace … (Ainge) on the Utah County Commission, Gardner wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “The work I’ve done in the Clerk/Auditor’s office is just the start of the innovation and efficiency in Utah County.”
The announcement comes after Ainge resigned on March 17 after failing to provide the county with post-arrival notice for his military training in Charlottesville, Virginia, and being nominated by Gov. Spencer Cox to serve on the Governor’s Economic Development Board.
Ainge’s replacement will be elected by the Utah County Republican Party Central Committee, though Utah County Attorney David Leavitt is considering challenging the constitutionality of the process.
Gardner, a Republican, took office as clerk/auditor in January 2019 and ran on a platform focused on increasing “transparency and innovation” in county government. Months earlier, then-Gov. Gary Herbert criticized Utah County as the “epicenter of dysfunction” due to long lines and delayed results during the 2018 midterm election.
Gardner has made a number of changes within the Utah County Elections Division since taking office, including implementing ranked-choice voting during Vineyard and Payson’s 2019 municipal elections and offering a blockchain voting app as a voting option for disabled residents and military personnel stationed overseas.
During the June 2020 primary, which saw record turnout statewide, Utah County released preliminary results two hours after polls closed, the earliest allowed under a state law passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gardner noted that the Utah County had “less outstanding ballots than counties one-tenth our size.”
In November 2019, the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office launched a mobile app allowing couples to apply for a marriage license from the county online.
In a statement about her decision to run, Gardner wrote that her staff has “revolutionized processes at the office, and our constituents benefit from these positive changes.”
“Since being elected, my team and I have received national attention recognition for election reforms,” she wrote. “I am the only County Clerk in Utah to administer a Ranked Choice election. In our county, we have moved marriage licensing completely online, we have piloted a mobile voting app powered by blockchain, and we now use vote by mail making that fundamental responsibility of citizenship as accessible as possible.”
Gardner continued, “All citizens in Utah County should have confidence in the process and results of our elections and budgeting in the county. In just one year since joining office, my team and I have transformed the government experience for our citizens and improved efficiency.”
The clerk/auditor also talked about her experience being raised by “a single mother with no father in the picture” and learning “the importance of independence, self-reliance and hard work.”
“My mom worked her way up the socio-economic ladder putting herself through college,” said Gardner. “Growing up in poverty was not easy or glamorous. I learned firsthand that government hand-outs are not what improves lives; rather, hard work and a steady job do.”
Before being elected, Gardner worked in the manufacturing and engineering industry, including a dozen years at the construction machinery company Caterpillar, where she says she learned to “approach issues by evaluating processes.”
“I seek to eliminate waste and adopt efficiencies by leveraging innovation and technology where possible,” she said. “I use this same approach when fighting for more efficient government.”
If elected, Gardner would be the first woman to serve on the Utah County Commission.