The Senate Political Subdivisions Confirmation Committee voted this week to favorably recommend the appointment of Provo Municipal Councilmember Shannon Ellsworth to the Quality Growth Commission.
Ellsworth, who was elected to the Provo council in 2019, was appointed to the Quality Growth Commission by Gov. Spencer Cox earlier this year. The Senate Political Subdivisions Confirmation Committee met on Wednesday to hear from Ellsworth “regarding the appointee’s qualifications,” as well as to “receive public comment and “consider whether to recommend confirmation to the full Senate.”
The Quality Growth Commission, housed within the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, is responsible for “assist(ing) local governments with Quality Growth Planning” and “advis(ing) the legislature and the Governor on growth management issues,” as well as “promot(ing) critical land conservation as part of responsible growth by administering the LeRay McAllister Critical Land Conservation Program,” according to the Quality Growth Commission website.
The McAllister Program uses funds appropriated by the Utah State Legislature “to purchase conservation easements on important pieces of private land, acquire small parcels in fee title under limited circumstances and provide small restoration grants to improve conserved lands,” the online description states.
Since 2000, the McAllister Fund has conserved approximately 100,000 acres of “critical lands” in Utah, and the Legislature has appropriated about $20 million.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Ellsworth told the committee that she works for Sunrise Engineering as a certified city planner “helping communities plan for growth and development and working on land use environmental issues.”
“But by night, I am a representative of Provo City,” Ellsworth said, adding that Provo is “the heart of Utah County.”
Ellsworth was one of a number of local officials who pushed for a conservation easement for Bridal Veil Falls after a private developer proposed building a tram and high-end drug treatment facility at the county-owned property.
In December 2020, the Provo Municipal Council approved a resolution recommending a conservation easement for the falls and stating that the “preservation of Bridal Veil Falls in its natural state for its scenic beauty for the enjoyment of this and future generations is invaluable, and any loss to access by the public will have a detrimental effect on the quality of life enjoyed by those who use and visit the area.”
Ellsworth also supported a resolution sponsored by Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, during this year’s general session that encourages the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation to evaluate either a state park or state monument designation for Bridal Veil Falls. Ellsworth called the resolution “a big win for our community.”
If approved by the full Senate, Ellsworth’s appointment to the Quality Growth Commission will expire on June 30, 2025.
The Senate Political Subdivisions Confirmation Committee also favorably recommended the appointment of Heber City Mayor Kelleen Potter and reappointment of Park City Mayor Andy Beerman to the Quality Growth Commission.