A local organization representative worried about potential gravel pit expansion on West Mountain said the proposed development threatens historical artifacts and the safety of south Utah County residents.
Julie Sainsbury, a board member of the organization South Utah County Community Voice, voiced concerns over the proposed — and tentatively approved — expansion of a gravel pit operated by Kilgore Companies in Benjamin, as well as a second pit operated by Kenny Seng Construction.
“In the West Mountain area and Benjamin, we are concerned about the cumulative effect of all these mining operations,” Sainsbury told members of the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining (DOGM) during a public hearing held Tuesday to discuss expansion of the Kilgore-operated gravel pit, which the DOGM tentatively approved on Dec. 17.
One of the concerns raised by Sainsbury was about “fugitive dust” and “inadequate dust suppression” at the gravel pits, which she said can be devastating to crops in an area of the county known for fruit farming.
“Our microclimate for agriculture and our orchards has made it so our orchard production is one of the seventh largest in the country,” said Sainsbury. “We are the third largest in cherry production in the country. It is a main source of livelihood for many people out here.”
Specifically, Sainsbury said excess dust can lead to “uncontrollable spider mite infestation” that results in thousands of dollars worth of fruit crops being lost.
“The mites thrive on the dust,” said Sainsbury, “and they do damage.”
Sainsbury also expressed concern over the high volume of traffic of gravel trucks on narrow roads, noting that trucks have “tipped off of the road and spilled their loads into residents’ yards” before and one truck struck an empty school bus about a year and a half ago.
“We are extremely concerned about our road safety,” she said.
Of the seven approved mining operations on West Mountain, six of them are located on the east side “where most of the residents reside,” according to Sainsbury.
Stewart Lamb, director of business development at Kilgore Companies, acknowledged the concerns of residents but said the gravel pit is legally in compliance with all regulations and tests. Additionally, Lamb said the company is working on paving the roads around the pit to suppress dust.
Lamb added that expansion is necessary to keep up with demands in the state and Utah County as a result of population growth.
“If there was no growth in Utah County, there wouldn’t be seven or eight mines on West Mountain,” said Lamb.
Sainsbury said that West Mountain is home to invaluable petroglyphs and archaic rock carvings that are protected by the Antiquities Act of 1906 and Archaeological Resources and Protection Act of 1979.
She also pointed out that a new section of Utah Code requires state agencies to “take into account the effect of the undertaking on any history property” and “provide the state historic preservation officer (from the Utah State Historic Preservation Office) with a written evaluation of the undertaking’s effect on any historic property” before approving an undertaking.
This section of code, 9-8-404, went into effect on May 12, months after the gravel pit expansion proposals were tentatively approved by DOGM.
DOGM Director John Baza said he didn’t know about the change to Utah Code until Sainsbury brought it up in the public hearing and asked DOGM staff to draft a memo detailing whether the change would affect the tentatively approved application from Kilgore Companies.
“This is something that I think some of us were not aware of,” Baza said. “Including myself.”
Lamb said “the impacts to the cultural resources were exhaustively and expensively and time-consumingly evaluated” in compliance with Bureau of Land Management and State Historic Preservation Office standards, adding that he didn’t understand why a newly implemented law would impact an existing agreement.
Haley Sousa of the Utah Attorney General’s Office Natural Resources Division said the new law may not even be applicable to the existing approval but that the DOGM needed to look into it before making a final decision.
The Utah County Commission approved a gravel pit ordinance in September 2017 requiring extraction operations to submit an operation plan addressing hours of operation, noise mitigation, landscaping, dust containment and lighting.
A few months later, in January 2018, the commission approved a zoning change to prevent new mining operations, such as gravel pits, in the West Mountain area, although the change allowed existing operations to be grandfathered in.
Lamb said that legal precedent allows existing operations to expand even if zoning requirements are changed.
A public hearing on the pit operated by Kenney Seng Construction will take place on Thursday at 1 p.m.
DOGM is accepting public comment on the West Mountain expansions until June 16, at which point the division will finalize decisions over whether to approve the projects.