Congress has yet to take action to extend now-expired federal unemployment insurance benefits to Americans who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, or FPUC, was created as part of the CARES Act passed by federal lawmakers and signed by President Donald Trump on March 27. The program entitles individuals who collect regular unemployment compensation to receive an additional $600 per week, according to the United States Department of Labor.
Those extended unemployment insurance benefits expired on Friday and, despite talks between Republicans and Democrats, a compromise had yet to be reached as of Monday.
During a speech on the U.S. Senate floor on Monday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, blamed Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, for bringing “an end to the additional federal benefit for unemployed workers” and blocking GOP attempts to extend the benefits.
“This is the dynamic on the Democratic side that killed the subject of police reform back in June, and it has now jeopardized more coronavirus relief as well,” McConnell said. “Democratic leaders insist publicly that they want an outcome … but they work alone behind closed doors to ensure a bipartisan agreement is not reached.”
After a Monday meeting with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Schumer told reporters that Democratic and Republican leaders were “really getting an understanding of each side’s position and … making some progress on certain issues moving closer together.”
“What we did today, to give you a little flavor of it, is we went through the numbers in the proposal put forth and the proposal we had,” said Schumer. “How many children can you feed with this amount of dollars for how long? How many schools can you protect with this amount of dollars so that they can open up? … And, you know, our (Democrats’) proposals, obviously, are a lot more generous than theirs (Republican’s).”
CBS News reported that Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, rejected on Thursday a White House proposal to offer a short-term extension of the federal unemployment benefit of an extra $600 per week, arguing that the benefits should extend through the remainder of the year.
“No short-term bill,” Pelosi told reporters Monday. “Forget that.”
Also on Thursday, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-UT, alongside Sen. Martha McSally, R-AZ and Sen. Susan Collins, R-ME, introduced a bill to extend unemployment insurance benefits by allowing states the choice of either providing an immediate 80% wage replacement or phased down payments over the next three months.
Under the proposal, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Act of 2020, unemployed residents in states that chose the latter option would be eligible for an extra $500 per week in August, $400 a week in September and $300 per week in October. It would also allocate $2 billion for states to update their unemployment insurance systems.
“Unemployed workers should not be left in limbo while Congress continues to negotiate the next relief package,” Romney said in a press release Thursday. “Our solution extends the supplemental benefits for three months and incentivizes states to update their UI (unemployment insurance) processing systems. We should act with urgency to help the millions of Americans who are on the verge of losing these additional benefits.”
The bill was read twice by the Senate on Thursday and referred to the Senate Committee on Finance.
On July 25, the Utah Department of Workforce Services reported a weekly average of 83,716 continued unemployment claims, including 6,057 new claims in a one-week period. Weekly continued claims peaked at 126,192 claims on May 2, more than 10 times the number of continued claims in late March.