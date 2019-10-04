President Donald Trump announced on Friday he will refuse to cooperate with a formal impeachment inquiry while Utah's only Democrat in Congress stated for the first time that he supports the investigation.
Congressman Ben McAdams, representing Utah's 4th Congressional District was previously hesitant to endorse the inquiry driven by a whistleblower's complaint that Trump requested the Ukraine president to find dirt on his Democratic political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
In earlier statements, McAdams said he wanted to look at all the facts before deciding whether or not to support impeachment efforts, the Associated Press reported.
McAdams's comments on Friday suggested that an inquiry may be the only way to bring every fact to light.
"The President's refusal to further cooperate with Congressional oversight without an impeachment inquiry is regrettable," McAdams said in a statement issued on Friday. "Throughout this process, I have been and remain concerned about the perception that Congress has prejudged the outcome of the process — but an inquiry is necessary to get all the facts on the table."
His statement comes a day after House investigators released a collection of text messages showing top U.S. diplomats encouraged Ukraine's newly-elected president to conduct an investigation into Biden's family in exchange for a high-profile visit from Trump, the Associated Press reported.
Democrats also sent a request on Friday for documents from Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Ukraine, trying to determine whether Trump tried to use military assistance to investigate Biden.
McAdams was one of 10 House Democrats who had not endorsed the inquiry.
"I pledge to remain objective and will reserve final judgment until the process concludes and I call on my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to do the same. We cannot allow this issue to paralyze Washington, and I remain committed to advancing solutions to the problems Utahns sent me to address," he stated on Friday.
Utah's other three House representatives Rob Bishop, John Curtis and Chris Stewart stated they are opposed to the impeachment inquiry.