A prominent conservative activist announced her campaign for Utah House District 56 on Tuesday and said the State Legislature is in desperate need of strong, ideologically-driven Republican voices.
Merrilee Boyack, an estate planning attorney and author who founded the conservative groups Abortion-Free Utah and the Empowered Families Coalition, is running to replace incumbent Rep. Kay Christofferson, who has represented the district that covers Lehi, American Fork and Highland since 2013.
While Boyack called Christofferson a “good guy,” she said she hasn’t “been very happy” with some of his actions as a Utah County representative, including his support for statewide tax reform that the Legislature passed in December and then repealed on Jan. 28.
Boyack, who worked on the citizen referendum filed in opposition to the eventually repealed tax reform, described herself as “diametrically opposed” to Christofferson when it comes to opinions on taxes.
“I believe in shrinking the government and limiting the government and not feeding the government more of our tax dollars,” she said. “So that would be a very big difference between the two of us.”
Boyack has spent decades advocating for socially conservative policies, including restrictions on abortion and protections of parental rights, but she said she “just kept having a strong feeling that I need to take my efforts directly to the Legislature.”
“We have lost many of our strong conservative voices up there,” Boyack said about the State Legislature. “So there is a crying need for strong leadership up there who is willing to speak up and speak out, and that has been waning in recent years. And, as a result, the Legislature as a whole is moving to a very moderate position on much of the legislation.”
Boyack said she has paid attention to, and even helped draft, a number of bills that the State Legislature is considering this year, including a bill by Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, that would require medical facilities to either bury or cremate the fetal remains of abortions and miscarriages.
She strongly supports a bill sponsored by Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, that would legally require that pornographic material be labeled with warnings about the harm it can cause to children. She called House Bill 243 an “outstanding bill” that “would act as a great deterrent” for underaged residents viewing pornography.
There are other bills Boyack is less enthused about, such as a bill by Rep. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful, that would allow medical providers to give contraceptives to minors without the consent of their parent or guardian.
“This would just destroy parental rights with respect to contraceptives being given to children,” said Boyack. “So I am adamantly opposed to that one. I believe parents deserve notification if their children are going to be given contraceptives, particularly hormonal contraceptives that could really affect their health.”
Another piece of legislation Boyack opposes is H.B. 65, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost, D-Salt Lake City, which would remove provisions requiring physicians to verify reports made to law enforcement before performing abortions for rape or incest victims.
Boyack said the bill could have unintended consequences and “just opens the door for exploitation and sex trafficking where they (rape victims) could get an abortion without authorities knowing that it was the result of rape.”
Boyack previously served on the city council of Poway, CA, a small city in San Diego County, and eventually as deputy mayor.
Her son, Connor Boyack, is president of the Libertas Institute, a libertarian group that advocates for free market principles, personal freedom limited government and criminal justice reform.