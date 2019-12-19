When a child in Utah County experiences a traumatic injury, they are usually sent to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Given the county’s size and proximity to Salt Lake, it can take an hour for an injured child to receive the care they need.
The time it takes for a patient to reach the hospital can be a critical factor in serious cases. And with Utah Valley’s population booming, some local leaders believe it is time that the region gets its own pediatric trauma center.
Payson Mayor Bill Wright said he was at a South County Mayors Association meeting where Lee Trotter, a independent surgeon affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Intermountain Healthcare who specializes in child care, gave a presentation explaining the need for a Utah County-based trauma center for children.
"The need for children's care just continues to grow faster and faster," Trotter said. "This is like the kid capital of the nation."
Most children in Utah County who suffer severe injuries are taken to Primary Children's, the surgeon said, which is "a financial strain on these families."
A pediatric trauma facility would “help take some of the pressure off of their physicians there (at Primary Children’s),” said Wright. “There are many cases that can and should be addressed down here.”
As the county’s population grows, Wright said a pediatric center is “a need that we are going to have.”
During a Payson City Council meeting on Wednesday, the mayor put forward a resolution to support “the creation of a Level (II) Pediatric Trauma Care Unit in Utah County” and to encourage “local and regional medical organizations to work together to bring this needed facility to fruition in a timely manner.”
Level I trauma centers, like Primary Children’s, care for injured patients, offer injury prevention through rehabilitation and serve as research facilities, according to the American Trauma Society. Level II trauma centers, on the other hand, provide 24-hour immediate coverage but do not have a research branch.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Wright cited the time it takes to transport patients as a primary reason he supports building a Level II trauma center in Utah County.
“That’s a precious hour of time that many of those patients need,” he said. “We would rather be treating them than transporting them.”
According to the resolution, national standards recommend that areas with over 100 pediatric trauma cases a year have their own Level II facility. There are over 300 pediatric trauma cases a year in Utah County, the resolution says.
The Payson City Council voted unanimously to pass the resolution in support of building a child trauma care facility.
The mayor noted that passing the resolution would not necessarily lead to a facility being built, but show that the city supported and recognized the need for such a center.
“As a government entity, we are not going to get into the who and what and where,” Wright said, “but we would like to support the idea of having a Level II (center) … and let the professionals decide who (will run it) and where.”
A Utah County Commission unanimously passed a similar resolution in its Tuesday meeting.
Commissioner Bill Lee said transporting a child from south Utah County to Salt Lake takes an ambulance out of service for the majority of the day.
“Then you can possibly have problems with a lack of (ambulance) service that’s there (in Salt Lake City),” Lee said.
“We have a lot of kids down here in this county,” Lee said in an interview Wednesday, adding that the resolution is “mainly just throwing it out there that we would like to support it.”
There are currently some services available in the county for children who sustain critical injuries.
Utah Valley Hospital has a 24-hour, six-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit that is staffed by Intensive Care Unit physicians from Primary Children’s, according to its website.
Utah Valley Hospital spokesperson Janet Frank said the hospital also has pediatric hospitalists, full-time child-life specialists and pediatric specialists in surgery, cardiovascular, gastroenterology, neurology, radiology, infectious disease and orthopedics.
“Local services for pediatric patients have increased over time and will continue to grow as the community also grows,” Frank said.
According to Trotter, Timpanogos Regional Hospital has a 24-hour pediatric intensive care unit as well. Still, population growth warrants the creation of a Level II trauma system, he said.
It is not clear at the moment what hospital or health service a new pediatric care unit would be associated with.