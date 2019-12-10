Just one day before the Utah County Commission finalizes the county’s 2020 budget and makes a decision regarding a potential property tax increase, the commission voted 2-1 for Commissioner Tanner Ainge to replace Commissioner Bill Lee as chair.
During Tuesday’s public meeting, Commissioner Nathan Ivie put forward a motion to elect Ainge as chair and himself as vice chair. Ainge voted in favor of the motion while Lee voted against it.
In recent weeks, when the commission began considering hiking the county portion of property taxes to make up for budget deficits and funding requests from various county departments, there has been a rift among the commission, with Ainge and Ivie supporting an increase of some kind and Lee being opposed.
Ivie said the property tax issue, as well as Lee’s opposition earlier this year to a change in the county’s form of government, influenced his decision to call for new leadership.
Ivie added that the role of the chair is to “speak for the will of the majority of the commission.”
“And there have been several instances throughout this year where I felt that has not occurred,” he said.
Ainge said he was grateful for Lee’s service as chair but that the Lee’s actions during the budgeting process made Ainge want new leadership.
“I think that there have been several instances when you have been less than forthcoming with us as your peers on the commission and with the general public about the budget process,” said Ainge.
One example Ainge gave was a November town hall where, in his opinion, Lee “kind of hijacked the meeting and gave a presentation that (Ainge and Ivie) hadn’t seen.”
Another instance Ainge provided was Lee sending emails urging residents to speak out against possible property tax increase.
“It’s been really hard to try to work through a budget process,” he said.
Lee said he had his own issues with his fellow commissioners. He said, for example, he found it “disheartening” that two planned commission town halls were cancelled due to location restraints, but that Ainge and Ivie ended up holding their own town halls.
Additionally, Lee accused Ainge and Ivie of sending emails to constituents using Qualtrics software for their own political benefit.
“It almost looks like Qualtrics is being weaponized to a certain degree,” said Lee.
Lee pointed out that a new commission chair is usually appointed at the beginning of the year. Ivie said that the change in leadership would go into effect at the end of the meeting.
Therefore, the commission will be under new leadership on Wednesday when it finalizes its budget and makes a property tax increase decision.