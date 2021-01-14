The passengers that heckled U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-UT, during a flight from Utah to Washington, D.C. have been placed on Delta Air Lines’ no-fly list, according to a company executive.
Video of the Jan. 5 flight out of Salt Lake City International Airport that went viral on social media shows multiple people on a plane chanting “traitor” and telling Romney to resign for criticizing an attempt by dozens of Republicans in Congress to challenge the Electoral College vote.
“Mitt Romney, your constituents want to know why you are … going to certify the Electoral College,” one woman on the plane shouted. “Mitt Romney, you don’t listen to your constituents.”
Another video shows a woman harassing Romney while he is sitting in the Salt Lake City International Airport, calling him an “absolute joke” and a “disgusting shame.”
During an interview with Reuters, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said the passengers involved in the incident had been banned from flying with Delta.
“Bastian said Delta has placed passengers involved in incidents that targeted senators Mitt Romney and (South Carolina Republican) Lindsey Graham on its no-fly list,” Reuters reported on Monday.
Additionally, the airline company “will take some additional measures” in the days ahead of the presidential inauguration, including prohibiting anyone flying to D.C. from traveling with a firearm, with the exception of authorized law enforcement, for the next week.
“We’re all on high alert based on the events over the last couple of weeks up in Washington,” Bastian said on Thursday during an interview with CNBC. “We are doing an awful lot in terms of gathering the information and talking to all of the intelligence agencies,” as well as increasing security both on flights and in airports.
Shortly after, United, Alaska and American airlines all announced that they would also ban firearms on flights to D.C. in response to planned protests, according to USA Today.
The bans and restrictions come a day after U.S. Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson signed an order “directing a stricter legal enforcement policy against unruly airline passengers in the wake of recent, troubling incidents.”
The order states that it is a response to “conduct stemming from the failure to wear masks” on flights and “conduct following the January 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol.”
“Flying is the safest mode of transportation and I signed this order to keep it that way,” Dickson said in a Wednesday press release.