Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Peterson criticized Utah officials Wednesday over the state’s response so far to the COVID-19 pandemic and called on Gov. Gary Herbert and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox to implement a mask mandate for residents in all public places.
Peterson, a business law professor at the University of Utah, made his comments during a press conference at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, noting that he chose the location because it reminded him of a 1983 flood that threatened businesses and cultural institutions in the downtown Salt Lake area.
“I was stunned as a child to see Utahns come together from all walks of life,” said Peterson, “(and) build with sandbags a river, right where we’re standing down State Street, to channel an enormous torrent of water into a makeshift river.”
Peterson said the flood was an example of a time that Utah overcame a natural disaster “with teamwork, cooperation and a community spirit.”
“Today, I believe that Utah is facing another natural disaster,” the Democratic gubernatorial candidate said. “One of the challenges with this national disaster, though, is that unlike water in a flood, people can’t see the virus that’s spreading through our neighborhoods. It’s invisible, and that makes it hard to understand and a little bit harder to control.”
Peterson said that Utah officials “have some important tools that can help us stop the torrent of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,” including the ability to implement a mask mandate.
“Sadly, however, I believe that, so far, the Utah state government’s response has been inadequate and not up to the job of addressing this natural disaster,” he said. “The worst part of this pandemic, both in terms of public health and economic hardship and public health, is still ahead of us. If our public servants do not lead, we are risking a public health and economic catastrophe.”
Gov. Gary Herbert announced on July 9 that he would not be implementing a statewide mask requirement but did implement a mandate for all students, teachers and faculty in public K-12 schools.
Peterson called on Herbert and Cox, who leads the state’s coronavirus task force and who is also the Republican nominee for governor, to implement a temporary mask requirement for all indoor and public spaces in Utah “where social distancing is not possible,” adding that exemptions should be made for young children and those with medical conditions.
Among the other things Peterson called for during Wednesday’s press conference include the development of an emergency plan for creating a mask and respirator stockpile for frontline workers and a plan to provide resources to students and teachers before public schools open in August.
Additionally, Peterson and his running mate, Karina Brown, called for an emergency plan to increase the state’s coronavirus testing abilities and for a statewide contact tracing plan.
“Wearing a mask is a form of community service for others,” said Brown, who is president of the nonprofit Friends of the Cache County Children’s Justice Center Board. “The aggressive preventative efforts we make now to limit the spread of the virus will mean a safer educational environment for Utah children and teachers, and a safer business (and) work environment.”
Brain Poole, a microbiology and molecular biology professor at Brigham Young University, spoke at Wednesday’s press conference in support of a statewide mask requirement.
“Masks do not usually protect yourself very well,” said Poole, noting that he was speaking for himself and not for BYU. “Masks are not designed to protect yourself very well. … What masks do is they protect you from hurting somebody else.”
Poole said wearing masks is a collective effort and therefore “this is not a situation with this virus where we can say, you know, ‘This is all about me’ or ‘I’m going to just take care of my health and let everybody else take care of their health,’ because we all depend on each other’s health.”
“If we have 50 people who are being responsible and wearing a mask in a room and one person comes in without one, that one person can then undo the work of all of those other 50,” he said. “It’s not just ourselves that we need to worry about. It’s everybody else, too.”
In response to the argument that the coronavirus has a relatively low death rate, and therefore statewide mandates aren’t justified, Poole noted that people over 80 who contract the virus have a 20% chance of dying.
“And I’m not willing to risk a 1 in 5 chance of my loved ones who are a little bit older dying,” said Poole. “It’s a very serious infection.”
On Friday, healthcare executives from Intermountain Healthcare and University of Utah Health called on Herbert to implement a mask requirement, citing a lack of bed availability in intensive care units.
A livestream of Wednesday’s press conference can be viewed at http://facebook.com/PetersonforUtah.