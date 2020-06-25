Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Peterson said he would address Utah’s environmental issues by investing in solar power and incentivizing the purchase of fuel-efficient vehicles if he were elected to the state’s top office.
Peterson, a business law professor at the University of Utah, made his comments Wednesday evening during a live-streamed event hosted by the Utah Valley Earth Forum (UVEF), an independent citizen organization that focuses on environmental issues facing Utah County.
James Westwater, chair of UVEF and the host of Wednesday’s event, said he also reached out to the four Republican candidates for governor -- Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr., former House Speaker Greg Hughes and former Utah Republican Party Chair Thomas Wright, all of whom will face off in Tuesday’s primary election -- but only Peterson agreed to participate.
The Democrat said he was “frankly dismayed” that none of his Republican opponents were participating in the event focused on climate change, air pollution, rapid growth, environmental justice, public land policy and other environmental issues facing the county and state.
“Particularly in a hotly contested primary election, one would think that there would be receptiveness to having a conversation about some of those challenges we’re facing,” said Peterson. “I’m disappointed that that isn’t taking place. But it does give me an opportunity to share my message.”
When asked about his philosophy on environmentalism, Peterson said he didn’t take a theoretical approach.
“I’m a practical guy,” he said. “I’m a pragmatist. I try to fix problems as they come and do it in ways that are realistic. That’s what I do.”
Westwater asked Peterson how he would lead Utah to effectively address the growing climate crisis. Peterson responded that the first step is to acknowledge the magnitude and existence of human-caused global warming.
“I have been disappointed that climate change and the climate crisis has not been a bigger issue in the campaign, and it’s because many voters across the state don’t recognize how serious this problem is,” the Democratic candidate said. “I want you to know, and your listeners to know, that I believe the climate change crisis is one of the greatest issues of our time.”
Peterson added that state officials need to come up with a “net zero plan to get Utah (carbon) emissions to zero,” noting that dozens of countries have implemented similar goals.
Even though President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation in June 2017, Peterson said “that doesn’t mean that Utah can’t start setting our own goals and doing the best that we can to make progress.”
“We can also be pressuring the federal government to act more effectively,” said Peterson.
How would you lead Utah to effectively address the state’s air pollution problem? Peterson said incentivizing the purchase of electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as investing in Tier 3 gas, which contains less sulfur than regular gasoline and therefore results in fewer emissions when burned, are a few practical solutions.
“I believe we need to incentivize not just residential rooftop solar,” Peterson added, “we also need to have rooftop solar in our businesses and also in our government buildings. We have a lot of public schools, we have a lot of warehouses, especially in Salt Lake County, that have enormous, pristine roofs. … Each one could be solar-powered facilities. And we should be transitioning to make sure that we’re taking advantage of that valuable space that’s connected to our grid already.”
On the subject of rapid population growth, a topic particularly pertinent to Utah County, Peterson said the state should “revitalize” public education to give young Utahns “a pipeline from our public schools to our community colleges, technical colleges, colleges and universities, straight into our high-technology industry," noting that jobs in these industries “tend to be more environmentally friendly.”
Peterson added that Utah should incentivize these industries to implement teleworking “so we can have fewer miles on our cars” and “decrease the need for infrastructure development.”
“I believe that Utah should compete to be the innovation and technology hub of the world,” Peterson said.
Video of the full event can be viewed at http://facebook.com/theUVEF.