Presidential candidate and Democratic senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders said he would reform the United States’ immigration system, address climate change and legalize marijuana nationwide during a campaign rally in Utah one day ahead of Super Tuesday’s presidential primary.
The impacts of climate change pose an “existential threat to our country,” Sanders said on Monday, adding that global warming is “a fundamental moral issue.”
“And that is why we will take on the greed of the fossil fuel industry, and tell them that their short-term profits are not more important than the future of this planet,” said Sanders.
As president, Sanders said he would propose Green New Deal legislation and encourage leaders from other countries to “come together and fight our common enemy, which is climate change.”
On the subject of immigration, the Democratic presidential candidate said he would end the current administration’s “cruel border policy” and pass comprehensive immigration reform that included a path to citizenship for undocumented residents. He added that he would “end the demonization of the immigrant community in this country.”
Criticizing the country’s “broken and racist criminal justice system,” Sanders said he would close private prisons and detention centers and issue an executive order to legalize marijuana “in every state in America.”
Sanders said he would encourage legislation to end the sale of assault weapons and require universal background checks for the purchase of firearms in an effort to prevent mass shootings.
“Our administration will bring forth the most sweeping gun safety legislation in the history of this country,” he said.
The presidential hopeful harshly criticized President Donald Trump, calling him “the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country” and accusing him of sowing division among different groups.
“While Trump is trying to divide our people up based on the color of their skin or their religion or where they were born or their sexual orientation, we are going to bring our people together around an agenda that works for all, not just the one percent," he said.
Thousands of Utahns attended Monday’s rally, which was held at the Utah State Fair Park in Salt Lake City.
Heidi Belka, of Salt Lake City, said she has supported Sanders since 2015, when she was dealing with an insurance company that wouldn’t pay for a $30,000 surgery she needed for her ectopic pregnancy.
Belka supports Sanders in part for his Medicare for All policy, which she said would help her cover the $105-per-month cost of her 3-year-old son’s asthma medication.
She praised Sanders for his commitment to progressive policies that he has advocated for since the ‘60s.
“All the progressive ideas that the Democrats have today, he pushed them to get there,” Belka said. “The Democrat field is as progressive as (it is) because of Bernie Sanders, in my opinion.”
Another supporter, West Valley City resident Jeanie Mokes, said Utahns shouldn’t be turned off by Sanders being a self-proclaimed democratic socialist.
Even though it has a negative connotation to most people, democratic socialism is “not a bad thing,” Mokes said.
“It’s not taking away anyone’s rights," said Mokes. "It's giving them rights."
Jake Willard, of Roy, said he supported Sanders’ opposition to “endless regime change wars” and commitment to reforming U.S. foreign policy.
“The wasteful spending that we spend on wars is way too much,” said Willard. “If we can spend a million and a half dollars on one bomb, I think we can give everybody a doctor visit.”
Sander’s visit to Utah comes ahead of the state’s first year participating in Super Tuesday, when it and 13 other states will vote in the primaries and award delegates to candidates. Utah has 29 delegates to give candidates.
Sanders overwhelmingly won Utah’s 2016 Democratic caucus, receiving about 78% of the popular vote while former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received about 20%.
Sanders has more declared delegates, 60, than any other Democratic candidate heading into Super Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden has 54 declared delegates while and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, has eight.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, was also in Utah on Monday morning and held a rally at The Depot in Salt Lake City. Klobuchar dropped out of the race shortly after her stop in Utah.
Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who held a town hall in Utah on Feb. 17, announced on Sunday he would be ending his campaign.