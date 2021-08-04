A handful of ecologists and water quality experts spoke on Wednesday about the current state of Utah Lake and threats to the water body, which they said include climate change, population growth in Utah County and “dangerous proposals” for development on the lake.
The comments came during the Utah Lake Symposium at Utah Valley University, an “emergency” event put together in order “to set the record straight on Utah Lake,” according to a press release.
Ben Abbott, a professor of ecology at Brigham Young University and chair of the Utah Lake Symposium planning committee, talked about changes to the lake in recent decades, including an increase in wildlife habitat and diversity and a decrease in the “intensity and the extent” of algal blooms across the whole lake.
Additionally, “the public is becoming more aware of the lake, but they still are not visiting the lake, and there still are many misconceptions about the lake,” Abbott said.
Abbott also talked about threats to the popular water body, including “apathy and disconnection and misunderstanding” about the lake and “threats from development.”
“The change is coming, no matter what, so we have the option of smart development and, I hadn’t heard this term before, but I suppose the opposite is dumb development. And so we have a choice to make. Do we want to just continue building everywhere, build causeways and degrade the habitat, or do we want to be strategic about where we develop?” he said.
Another threat is climate change, which Abbott noted “is altering the conditions of the lake” and “disrupting precipitation.”
The committee’s recommendations for restoring and improving the lake include fostering community connection and understanding through education and recreation, planning smart development with conservation-minded plans, restoring river flow to the lake, decreasing pollutants from wastewater and watersheds, continuing to remove invasive species and restoring habitat, taking climate change seriously and protecting the lake “from irresponsible and dangerous proposals.”
One of the proposals that was criticized during Wednesday’s symposium is an effort to build artificial islands on Utah Lake, which would be made of large tubes filled with fine sediment.
Mary Murdock Meyer, chief executive of the Timpanogos Nation, said she was “saddened” to learn about the proposal.
“It broke my heart to think of an island in the middle of the lake,” Meyer said.
Meyer said she supports efforts to improve the lake and “restore (it) close to what it once was, a place of peace and beauty where our people and the people of the surrounding areas could relax from the hectic world we live in and find peace.”
“Our people raised families around these waters,” she said. “We laughed and played, we worked and toiled. We swam, we fished, we utilized the surrounding foliage to make the necessary tools and medicines. Above all, we prayed, we held ceremonies, we danced and we sang around the lake that once stretched to the edge of the Great Salt Lake, that was known at that time as the Timpanogos Lake.”
Utah Department of Water Quality Director Erica Gaddis talked about “the state of the lake and what we’re working on with respect to water quality issues.” Gaddis also discussed efforts to address toxic algal blooms at the lake, including prevention, impact mitigation and chemical “treatment options.”
DWQ’s goals for Utah Lake include making sure it “supports a robust and healthy fishery as well as waterfowl and shorebird communities” and “supports a robust recreational industry and increased recreational opportunities and experiences for the community."
The full Utah Lake Symposium can be viewed online at http://pws.byu.edu/utah-lake/live-stream.