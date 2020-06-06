After nearly a decade of raising money for nonprofits, businesses and conservative causes in Utah and elsewhere, Trent Christensen wants to bring his entrepreneurial experience to Congress.
Christensen, one of four remaining Republican candidates in the race to represent Utah’s 4th Congressional District, said in an interview Friday that he sees himself as the only candidate in the race who can bring private sector experience to government and can say they’ve created jobs.
“I really felt compelled that there had to be someone with that background,” Christensen said. ”And I looked around the race, the competitive Republican field, and I didn’t see anybody.”
Christensen said that when the one candidate who he saw as having this experience, Utah Senate Majority Whip Dan Hemmert, R-Orem, dropped out of the race in December, he decided to hop in the crowded GOP race himself.
Months into the COVID-19 pandemic that has devastated the U.S. economy, Christensen, who currently serves as the president and CEO of venturecapital.org, a nonprofit that helps entrepreneurs build their businesses, said having congressional leadership that understands the private sector is as vital as ever.
“Now I know why I felt so compelled that there had to be someone with an economic background, (a) private sector, business background, because that’s what it’s going to take,” said Christensen. “That is the issue in this race, and will be the issue for the next two or three cycles I think, at least.”
The 4th Congressional District candidate has his share of ideas for how states and the federal government should respond to the pandemic and get the economy back to where it was at the end of 2019.
“I think that the states should open immediately,” Christensen said. “Just right now, open up. I think there should be guidelines for small business owners, but I think that the government needs to trust its citizens. Trust the Americans.”
A full re-opening of the economy would help get people back to work, said Christensen, adding that he believes “small business owners know how to protect their people.”
“You don’t get a successful small business by not caring about people,” he said. “That’s how you get a successful business. You care about your clients, you care about your customers, your vendors, the people you entered the contracts with. You honor those relationships.”
Christensen added that, pandemic or no pandemic, he believes government “should get better and faster at getting out of the way.”
“And so I think right now the government should stop with ‘green,’ ‘yellow,’ ‘orange,’ ‘red’ ... it just needs to open,” he said. “And let the people govern themselves. That’s what I would do right now.”
Still, Christensen said he recognizes and would support federal measures to help businesses keep their employees on the payroll and recover after months of coronavirus-related restrictions and shutdowns.
For one, Christensen said he would “implement a minimum three-month payroll tax holiday” to temporarily pause the federal government’s collection of a percentage of workers’ paychecks.
Reuters reported on May 19 that President Donald Trump was considering implementing a payroll tax holiday during the pandemic. According to Reuters, 7.6% of the paychecks of most Americans are “withheld by the federal government to go toward the taxes they owe for the year.”
Christensen said he would also support “a regulation holiday on any regulation that imposes a compliance cost (or) social economic cost” on businesses with fewer than 500 employees.
Finally, the 4th Congressional District GOP candidate said he would support another round of CARES Act funding, but would make it “only ... available to states that are 100% fully open (with) no restrictions as of June 15 of this year.”
Christensen criticized his Democratic opponent, incumbent U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, for voting “with (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi” and, in particular, for McAdams’ vote to impeach Trump for allegedly pressuring Ukraine’s government to launch an investigation into the business dealings of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.
Christensen did not, however, extend this criticism to U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the only Republican who voted to convict the president on one of the charges in his impeachment trial and on whose 2012 presidential campaign Christensen worked as regional finance director.
Christensen said he viewed McAdams’ vote as being politically motivated while he saw Romney’s vote as being based on personal conviction.
“I disagree with the vote that Mitt (Romney) took on convicting the president,” said Christensen. “I just disagree with it on the facts. But, as opposed to the vote that Ben (McAdams) took, if Mitt Romney tells me that he voted for it because he felt like his conscience told him to, OK, I can believe that because I know Mitt and I know his integrity.”
Christensen will compete against three GOP candidates, state Rep. Kim Coleman, R-West Jordan, Burgess Owens and Jay “JayMac” McFarland in the June 30 Republican primary. The winner of the primary will compete against McAdams, United Utah Party candidate Jonia Broderick and Libertarian Party candidate John Molnar in the November general election.