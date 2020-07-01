Though Utah election officials warned it could take days or weeks to call close races in Tuesday’s GOP primary, the winner of the 4th Congressional District race was declared by the end of the night.
The Associated Press declared Burgess Owens the winner of the GOP primary race at 10:10 p.m., just minutes after the Utah elections office released the first round of preliminary results.
Owens had 43.6% of votes as of 3:35 p.m. Wednesday. Kim Coleman was in second place with 23.8%, followed closely by Jay “JayMac” McFarland, 21.6%, and Trent Christensen, 11%.
Owens, a retired NFL player and founder of a national nonprofit that helps incarcerated youth, is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump who has said he wants to get elected to take back the United States House from Democrats.
The 4th Congressional District is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, who has a reputation as a political moderate but has been criticized by his conservative opponents for, among other things, voting in December to impeach the president.
"Democrats must have it (the House) to continue the chaos, and Republicans must have it just to make sure we keep our country and our culture,” Owens told the Daily Herald on Tuesday evening. “So I just happen to be in a district in which so many of my constituents just believe that.”
In response to initial results showing Owens with a sizable lead over his three opponents, the candidate said he was “excited” that his message resonated with 4th District voters, and for the opportunity to face off against McAdams in the November general election.
"We look forward to the next stage of this,” the candidate said. “And at the end of the day it all comes down to one simple thing: We have to get the House back. And I believe that's going to be one of the best things to happen in November.”
When asked how he would adjust his messaging and campaigning approach heading into the general election, Owens said he wouldn’t.
"I don't have to shift,” he said. “The message that I gave is that I'm not a politician. I consider myself a very strong patriot. I love my country.”
The National Republican Congressional Committee celebrated Tuesday night’s preliminary election results, calling Owens a “political outsider” with “conservative credentials and steadfast principles.”
Coleman, a Republican state representative from West Jordan, conceded the race to Owens on Wednesday afternoon and endorsed her victorious opponent.
“I congratulate Burgess on his victory,” Coleman said in a written statement. “All along, the No. 1 goal for all of us has been firing Ben McAdams, who misrepresents himself as a moderate while consistently supporting (Democratic U.S. House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and her far-left, ‘progressive’ agenda. The plurality of residents in CD4 believe Burgess Owens is the one to beat McAdams, and now I join my voice with theirs.”
McFarland, a former KSL NewsRadio talk radio host who has criticized his Republican opponents for being overly partisan, conceded the race but didn’t appear to endorse Owens.
“This is a tough loss, but I congratulate Burgess on his big night last night,” McFarland said in a statement Wednesday. “My campaign has always been about bringing civility back to our civil discourse. As this race continues on towards the general, I encourage both Burgess and Ben to elevate their conversations and stay away from the personal attacks that have become all too common today.”
Christensen, an entrepreneur and CEO of the nonprofit venturecaptial.org, congratulated Owens for “running a great race.”
“It’s important now more than ever that we beat Ben McAdams, win this seat back for the Republicans, and get Nancy Pelosi out of power,” Christensen said in a Facebook post Tuesday night. “We can put this country back on track, and I’ll do everything I can do (to) help make that happen.”