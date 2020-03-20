Candidates running for federal, state and local office have spent the last week filing with Utah’s elections office and county elections offices throughout the state. Filing for elected office opened last Friday and closed at 5 p.m. Thursday.
As of Thursday evening, 151 candidates had filed to run in various races that Utah County residents will vote in, according to Rozan Mitchell, the county elections director. These races include the U.S. House, state House and Senate, governor, attorney general, state auditor, state treasurer and state and district school boards.
Mitchell said it won’t be clear who will face off in the primary election or move forward to the general election until political parties hold their conventions.
Despite concerns over COVID-19, Mitchell said Utah County Elections Division employees worked in the office on Thursday since the county is obligated to facilitate candidate filing.
“And there’s no provision for them (candidates) to do it any other way than in person,” said Mitchell.
The elections director said her office has taken precautionary measures, including limiting the number of people who can be in the office at one time.
“We are practicing social distancing, both with our staff as well as with the candidates when they come in,” Mitchell said. “So that we can have fewer people congregating within the office.”
Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie, who is up for reelection, filed with the county election division on Tuesday.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve the last four years and excited for the opportunity to earn another term,” Ivie tweeted.
A handful of candidates are competing for Ivie’s commission seat, including former commissioner Steve White and Tom Sakievich, who ran against Commissioner Tanner Ainge in 2018.
White and Sakievich are running as Republicans while Jeanne Bowen, who ran for a commission seat in 2016, filed as Democrat and Carson Robb filed as unaffiliated.
U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, filed for reelection to the 4th Congressional District seat. He faces a number of challengers, including Republicans Burgess Owens, Cindy Thompson, Jay McFarland, Kathleen Anderson and Kim Coleman, along with Democrat Daniel Beckstrand and Libertarian John Molnar.
Former Provo mayor and 3rd Congressional District Republican Rep. John Curtis is running against Democrats Trey Robinson, Devin Thorpe and Jared Anderson, as well as United Utah Party member Thomas McNeill and Constitution Party of Utah member Daniel Cummings.
More than two dozen candidates have filed to run for governor, including Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and former Gov. John Huntsman, who tapped Spanish Fork Republican Sen. Deidre Henderson and Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi as their respective running mates.
Utah County Attorney David Leavitt is running for Utah Attorney General, along with incumbent Attorney General Sean Reyes, Kevin Probasco and Greg Skordas.
Former Attorney General John Swallow, who resigned in 2013 amid a corruption investigation and was later acquitted on all charges, entered the race late Thursday.
Utah County Recorder Jeffery Smith is not seeking reelection this year. County employees Andrea Allen, Paul Child, Brian Voeks and Doug Gifford are all running for the county recorder position.
A number of Utah County state senators and representatives are up for reelection this year, including Senate Majority Whip Dan Hemmert, R-Orem, Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, Sen. David Hinkins, R-Orangeville, Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem and Rep. Cory Maloy, R-Lehi.
Rep. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, had originally filed for reelection to House District 66 but withdrew on Wednesday in order to run for Senate District 7 after Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, announced she would not be seeking another term, according to Mitchell.
“State Senate 7 is a hot race,” Mitchell said, “and that’s drawing lots of attention.”
A number of candidates filed to run for Henderson’s seat at the last minute, including Vineyard Mayor Julie Fullmer and Utah State Board of Education member Scott Neilson.
Mitchell said candidates who have gathered signatures can skip the convention and go straight to their party’s primary to compete.
Approximately a dozen candidates have filed a notice of intent to gather signatures, including Ivie, Bramble, Anderegg, Hemmert, Brammer, Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, and Rep. Kay Christofferson, R-Lehi.
A full list of candidates who have filed to run for public office can be viewed on the state and county elections websites.