Democratic candidate Aimee Finster and Constitution Party candidate Kirk Pearson are both vying to replace Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, as the representative of Utah House District 68.
Nelson, who served over HD 68 between 1991 and 1992 and again beginning in 2013, introduced a controversial bill during the 2019 general session that would have prohibited Utahns from changing their sex on their birth certificates.
“ ‘Sex’ means male or female, the innate and immutable characteristics established at conception and that can be confirmed before or at birth,” stated the bill, which was introduced in the House in January 2019 but was later pulled, according to the Associated Press.
The bill was heavily criticized by LGTBQ and civil rights groups, including Equality Utah, which said the legislation “would prevent transgender Utahns from changing their birth certificates to affirm their gender identity.”
“In addition to being completely out of step with science, medicine, and respect for basic human dignity, Rep. Nelson’s bill is unconstitutional,” the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah wrote in a statement.
Nelson defended the bill in January 2019 in a statement to The Salt Lake Tribune, saying it was “based on the scientific and medical fact that an individual’s sex is determined at conception by chromosomal make-up and is not subject to change of self-determination later in life.”
During this year’s general session, Nelson sponsored a bill to require certain healthcare providers “to report a newborn child’s exposure to alcohol or drugs, or the child’s parent or caregiver’s substance abuse, to the (Utah) Division of Child and Family Services” and give DCFS the authority to share information with state agencies that would then coordinate efforts to provide resources for treatment.
“In my professional career, I’ve had a lot of experience with child abuse and neglect,” Nelson, an attorney, told lawmakers on Feb. 14. “And one of the common problems we see is babies born with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. Mothers who have consumed alcohol or drugs during a pregnancy. They’re very sad cases.”
The Republican lawmaker emphasized that the bill “is not to prosecute the mother or the pregnant woman or pregnant minor, but to get them help.”
The bill passed unanimously through the House and Senate and was signed by Gov. Gary Herbert in March.
Nelson currently serves on both the House Political Subdivisions and Transportation committees, as well as the Infrastructure and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee.
Pearson, a Tooele County resident who ran for the HD 68 in 2018, said he was involved with the Republican Party until he “realized that our 2 party system is flawed.”
“Many people are frustrated with the candidate choices given to us by the 2 party systems,” Pearson wrote in a description of his candidacy. “We have elected leaders throughout the state on county and city levels. We have to grow from the bottom up. It’s time to elect someone on the state level.”
The Constitution Party of Utah is “anchored with three solid standards,” according to the state party platform: integrity, liberty and prosperity.
Finster, also of Tooele County, is an advocate for police reform and has spoken at Black Lives Matter rallies.
“It isn’t about me or any one candidate. Or any single party,” Finster wrote on Facebook on June 28. “We need all people who would seek justice to speak out unequivocally for police reform. For black lives. For inequality and injustice in our country.”
HD 68 covers a large portion of Tooele, Juab and Millard counties, as well parts of Goshen and Elberta in south Utah County.