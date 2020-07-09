The Democratic candidate in the race to represent Utah House District 48 is looking ahead to November as his Republican opponents remain neck and neck more than a week after polls closed in the GOP primary race.
Utah County elections results, last updated on Monday, show incumbent Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, with 4,271 votes, 50.3%, less than 55 votes ahead of his Republican challenger, David Shallenberger, who has 4,217 votes, 49.7%, so far.
Stratton, who was appointed to the Utah State Legislature in 2012, told the Daily Herald on June 30 that, if reelected, he would focus on “several areas of concern such as “natural resources, water (and) children’s safety in technology, including pornography.”
Shallenberger, meanwhile, who has a law degree and owns the clothing company Coalatree, said his priorities would be education and managing growth in Utah County.
Lucas Ramirez, an Orem resident who has spent 12 years as a nurse practitioner and years as a nurse before that, said he decided to jump in the HD 48 race as a Democrat to “let people know that we can have different options, even here in Utah.”
“What’s interesting about the primary opponents,” Ramirez said in an interview Wednesday, “(is that) they’re both lawyers, they were both ... a product of BYU (Brigham Young University), they both have strong family businesses in the area, they’re basically, in my opinion, cookie cutters of each other, just maybe a generation separated.”
Ramirez noted that his dad volunteered for service during the Vietnam War and his mom was an elementary teacher, things that he said taught him the value of service at a young age.
“My whole career has been about service,” he said.
If elected to the state Legislature, Ramirez said he would work to improve access to healthcare by making medicine more affordable.
“Sometimes access to care is not about even getting to the doctor, but being able to afford a copay,” he said. “And sometimes medication cost is just phenomenal these days for individuals.”
When asked about the state’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic, the nurse practitioner said he regretted that “COVID response has been so politicized.”
“For me, wearing a mask should not be political,” he said. “It should not be against somebody’s freedom or rights. … It has nothing to do with rights or freedom. It has everything to do with safety.”
Ramirez compared wearing masks or face covering in public to wearing seatbelts while driving. You put on your seatbelt every time because you are preparing for the one time you might be in a car accident, he said.
“I think a mask needs to be looked at the same way,” said Ramirez. “We should wear masks because we don’t know when we’re going to come into contact with somebody who is infected or somebody who is transmitting something. We don’t know when we might be infected, and what we’re doing to our family, friends or coworkers. And so something as simple as wearing a mask is not an impeachment of somebody’s freedom.”
Other regional and statewide issues the Democratic candidate would focus on if elected in November include increasing public education funding, protecting gun rights, advocating for medical cannabis and improving public transit.
“I’ve lived in other states where transit has been amazing, and here in Utah, in my opinion, it does fall short,” said Ramirez. “We’re not looking to the future, we’re not providing options for commuting between Utah County and Salt Lake, between Davis and Weber and Salt Lake, and other places throughout the state, as well.”
When asked about how he’d overcome the difficulty of running as a Democrat in a predominantly conservative district, the Orem resident said he has plenty in common with Republicans. Growing up in California, Ramirez said his views were probably considered “very conservative” by the state’s standards.
“My views haven’t changed,” he said. “It’s just, because of the people I’m standing next to, I might be seen (as) more moderate.”
Ramirez will compete in the November general election against the winner of the Republican primary and United Utah Party candidate Joseph Shelton.