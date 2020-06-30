Utah Republicans voted in high-profile primary races on Tuesday, including the governor’s race and attorney general’s race, as well as multiple congressional and state legislative races.
Tuesday’s primary election was unique in a number of ways, including that it was the first election to feature drive-up voting. Additionally, changes to the state election code made by the Utah State Legislature in response to the COVID-19 pandemic means preliminary election results will be coming in hours later than normal, and final results won’t be tallied for days or possibly weeks.
Drive-up voting
One of the tweaks to the primary election process that resulted from the coronavirus outbreak was the elimination of in-person voting.
While the majority of ballots were cast by mail or left in drop boxes, Utah County voters had the option of picking up a ballot at four drive-up locations: Alpine Tabernacle in American Fork; Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs; the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds; and Brigham Young University’s LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Utah County trailers, “Vote Here” signs and carnival-resembling white tents spread across the asphalt of the parking lot south of the BYU football stadium Tuesday. Dozens of election workers sporting bright-orange safety vests, face masks and protective gloves directed cars through the parking lot and into one of eight lanes.
Each driver was then greeted by another poll worker, this one holding an iPad, who would scan their license, look them up in the voter registration database and print their ballot. At this point, the workers pointed drivers toward an adjacent area where they could fill out their ballots and leave them in a drop box on their way out.
"The process is pretty much the same, other than instead of coming into the building, you just stay in your car to minimize contact, and that’s it,” said Shamae Mickelson, co-manager of the Provo drive-up voting site. “As far as what we do, it's really the same. We just have more equipment so that we can bring it to your car instead of you coming to our tables.”
The four drive-up voting sites in Utah County are all scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Around 11:45 a.m., Mickelson said the drive-up voting site hadn’t been “super” busy but also hadn’t been “unbusy.”
“Kind of like this,” Mickelson said, pointing to a handful of cars scattered through the parking lot. “Kind of a steady amount of cars. But we haven’t had lines or anything yet.”
In addition to gloves and masks, Mickelson said election workers hand sanitizing and disinfectant supplies, including supplies for sanitizing election equipment and pens used by voters.
"They're trying to minimize contact as much as possible,” Mickelson added.
The six other counties that offered drive-up voting on Election Day were Salt Lake, Davis, Weber Box Elder, Iron and Tooele counties.
Utah County voters also had the option of dropping off ballots at one of dozens of curbside drop boxes throughout the county.
"This morning, we had as many ballots in the Provo drop box as we got from the mail,” Utah County Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner said Tuesday afternoon. “So just the Provo drop box matched the amount of mail that we had coming in this morning. Plus we had all the other drop boxes throughout the county."
Justin Lee, state elections director in the Lieutenant Governor's Office, said that, as of 2:35 p.m., there hadn’t been “any reported problems” at any of the drive-up locations in the state.
“We've been doing vote by mail for several years now in Utah, and 90% of our voters in the past couple of cycles have been voting by mail, (so) we expected that the vote by mail would continue to work well,” Lee said in an interview. “And it seems like the drive-up voting was a good solution for this cycle, as well.”
Gardner said Utah County’s drive-up locations had been “smooth and steady” as of 3 p.m.
"We seem to have a good amount of available spaces for the people that are coming to get served, and we haven't had any equipment malfunctions or anything like that,” Gardner said. Everything's just been really good and smooth."
Delays in results
The pandemic also led to delays in ballot processing.
Utah County Elections Director Rozan Mitchell said on Monday that most counties would be quarantining paper ballots for 12-24 hours, adding that “it is very likely that it could be 2-3 weeks before we know who won the governor’s race” or other closely contested races.
The first round of statewide election results is expected to be released around 10 p.m on Tuesday., according to Mitchell, which is later than the typical 8 p.m. release of preliminary results. Election officials will update results periodically over a three week canvassing period.
State election officials will certify final results on July 27, the Utah elections office said on social media.
With Utah County planning on quarantining ballots for 12 hours, "that means there's a large chunk of our ballots that we're not even counting tonight (and) that we can't even count until tomorrow,” Gardner said.
High voter turnout
Voter turnout across the state had already outpaced previous years by early Tuesday morning.
As of 7:30 a.m., more than 12 hours before the deadline for dropping off ballots, over 382,000 ballots had been processed statewide, according to the Utah elections office, which is more than the total ballots cast in the 2016 primary, 320,156, and 2012 primary, 262,425.
"Turnout is looking great," Lee said, adding that the state elections office wouldn’t have final numbers for at least a few days. "But as far as raw numbers go, we've already had higher turnout than 2018 or 2016.”
Lee said it was “really difficult to say what percentage of the votes” would be released on Tuesday night “because we don't know how many votes are in the mail (or) how many votes have been put in drop boxes.”
"We'll really have a better picture tomorrow when the counties tell us how many outstanding ballots they have to count,” the state elections director said. “So I think there's going to be a significant number of votes that are tallied tonight, but it's really difficult to say until we get more data in the next couple of days the percentage of total votes that that represents.”
Utah County ballots totaling 62,254 had been processed and reported by the state elections office as of Tuesday morning.
Out of the approximately 175,000 active Republican voters in the county, Utah County Elections Director Rozan Mitchell said she expected “we’ll be somewhere in the neighborhood of 50%-60% voter turnout.”
“We’re on track to do well,” Gardner said about voter turnout in Utah County, noting that the county had about 80,000 ballots in its possession as of 3 p.m.