Nine Utah County cities will hold city council primaries on Aug. 13, and the deadline for registering to vote is coming up fast.
Tuesday is the last day for citizens to register to vote either online or in-person. Online registration is available at http://utah.gov, while in-person registration can be done at the Utah County Clerk Elections Office at 100 E. Center St., Room 3100 in Provo.
The election is being conducted via vote by mail, and ballots were mailed about three weeks before the scheduled election.
Ballots can be returned via mail, at drop boxes or at a vote center on Election Day.
Dropbox centers
Six Utah County cities will have secure, curbside ballot drop boxes. These boxes are currently in place, and will be available to drop ballots at until 8 p.m. on Election Day. The drop boxes will be at the following locations:
- Eagle Mountain City Office, 16550 E. Stage Coach Run, Eagle Mountain (located on the north end of the city office building).
- Highland City Office, 5400 W. Civic Center Drive, Highland.
- Lehi City Office, 1153 N. 100 East, Lehi.
- Orem City Office, 56 N. State St., Orem (First box is located on Library Loop on 100 N. State St. Second drop box is located on the south end of the parking lot on State Street and Center Street).
Early voting
Anyone who prefers to cast an in-person ballot at a polling place, lost their mailed ballot or did not receive a ballot in the mail can participate in early voting through Aug. 12 at the Utah County Elections Office, 100 E. Center St., Room 3100 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day voting centers
Ballots may be cast at any of the following locations on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eagle Mountain City Office, 1650 E. Stage Coach Run, Eagle Mountain.
- Highland City Office, 5400 W. Civic Center Drive, Highland.
- Lehi City Office, 153 N. 100 East, Lehi
- Mapleton City Community Center, 125 W. 400 North, Mapleton.
- Orem City Office, 56 N. State St., Orem
- Pleasant Grove Community Room, 108 E. 100 South, Pleasant Grove.
- Provo City Recreation Center, 320 W. 500 North, Provo.
- Santaquin City Office, 275 W. Main St., Santaquin.
- Springville Civic Center 110 S. Main St., Springville.
Eagle Mountain, Highland, Lehi, Mapleton, Orem, Pleasant Grove, Santaquin, Springville and Provo’s districts 3 and 4 will all have municipal primaries.
The general election will be held Nov. 5. More information about candidates can be found in the Daily Herald’s voting guide, and more information about the elections process can be found at http://utahcounty.gov.