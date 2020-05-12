Draper resident and former professional football player Burgess Owens never thought he’d run for public office.
“When the topic ever came up, I’ve always said I would never, ever, ever be a politician,” Owens said in an interview on Monday. “I’ve never thought that would be a direction I’d go in.”
Nearly four decades after retiring from the NFL, Owens is one of four remaining Republicans in the crowded race to replace Utah’s only Democratic federal lawmaker, United States Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah.
When asked why he decided to run for Congress, Owens, who is black, said it had to do with how today’s politicians and leaders treat the black community. Growing up in Tallahassee, Florida, Owens said the middle-class African American community was “very patriotic, very faith-filled and kind of visionary.”
Upon leaving the NFL, Owens said he “realized that the messaging that I grew up in had changed, and our community was heading in a different direction where a lot of kids were not getting a positive impression of what they could do.”
Owens said he is running to bring that positive message back to the black community, adding that the same conservative policies that he believes are good for minority communities are “the same policies that are good for all of our country.”
But above all else, Owens said he entered the 4th Congressional District race to flip the House to a Republican majority and prevent Marxist and socialist ideologies from further gaining popularity in U.S. politics.
“It’s not just about policy, it’s about ideology,” said Owens. “We have an enemy in socialism and Marxism that does nothing but destroy everything it touches.”
After moving to Utah nearly eight years ago, Owens founded Second Chance 4 Youth, a national nonprofit that “work(s) with at-risk boys and girls coming out of the juvenile system” to give them a second chance through mentoring and job opportunities.
“If we don’t get the House back, the kids that I’m working with here in Utah, and those millions across the country that are at risk, do not have a chance,” Owens said. “Because the policies of the Democratic Party have put them at risk. Whether it be lack of education, lack of job opportunity, lack of hope (or) lack of an idea of our history. All those things have been negated purposely by the left. And until we get our House back, we won’t be able to put together the policies that really will protect our youth. So that was the reason I decided to do it (run for office).”
The former New York Jets and Oakland Raiders safety said that, if elected, he would fight for socially conservative ideals by defending gun rights and protecting life, whether it is the unborn or the elderly.
“It’s a disastrous thing when you have mothers who do not believe their own children are valuable, and then will stand aside and watch their ... legacy be destroyed,” he said.
When asked how he thinks officials in Utah and across the country are handling the COVID-19 pandemic, Owens said he supported efforts to reopen the economy and was glad Gov. Gary Herbert is moving Utah in that direction. He criticized “leftist governors telling people not to go to work.”
“Let businesses go back to work,” said Owens. “Let them figure out a way to protect their customers, let them promote their way to protect their customers.”
After six rounds of ranked-choice voting in the Utah Republican Party’s April convention, Owens advanced to the June 30 GOP primary with 45.5% of delegate votes, along with state Rep. Kim Coleman, R-West Jordan, who received 54.5% of votes.
Republican candidates Cindy Thompson, Chris Biesinger, Trent Christensen, Kathleen Anderson and Jay “JayMac” McFarland were eliminated in previous voting rounds, but Christensen and McFarland will advance to the primary since they qualified by gathering signatures.
“One thing about this race is (that) all of us are conservative,” Owens said about his Republican opponents. “We can all check the boxes that prove that we’re conservative. So it’s not really about being a conservative, it’s who can best beat Ben McAdams.”
The winner of the Republican primary will compete against McAdams, United Utah Party candidate Jonia Broderick and Libertarian Party candidate John Molnar in the November general election.