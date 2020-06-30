The four Republican candidates eager for a chance to replace the only Democratic member of Utah’s congressional delegation and represent Utah’s 4th Congressional District competed against one another in Tuesday’s primary election.
The four candidates include state Rep. Kim Coleman, R-West Jordan, retired NFL player Burgess Owens, entrepreneur Trent Christensen and former talk radio host Jay “JayMac” McFarland.
Preliminary results released by the state elections office at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday showed Owens with an early lead over his three opponents.
The first batch of results showed Owens having 33,530 votes, 43.5%, while Coleman had 18,400 votes, 23.8%. Meanwhile, McFarland had 21.7% of votes and Christensen had 11%.
Elections officials said it would take days or weeks for close races to be called.
“We’re excited about it,” Burgess said in an interview about Tuesday’s preliminary results. “We’re hoping that my message resonated here. I’m in a district that I’m just so, so very proud to have the opportunity to represent.”
Owens, a former NFL defensive back and founder of Second Chance 4 Youth, a national nonprofit that helps incarcerated youth, is vocal in his support for Trump and disdain for Marxist and socialist ideologies.
“It’s not just about policy, it’s about ideology,” Owens told the Daily Herald in May. “We have an enemy in socialism and Marxism that does nothing but destroy everything it touches.”
Above all else, Owens said he entered the 4th District race to win the U.S. House back from Democrats.
“If we don’t get the House back the kids that I’m working with here in Utah, and those millions across the country that are at risk, do not have a chance,” he said. “Because the policies of the Democratic Party have put them at risk. Whether it be lack of education, lack of job opportunity, lack of hope (or) lack of an idea of our history … and until we get our House back, we won’t be able to put together the policies that really will protect our youth.”
Coleman, who has served in the Utah Legislature since 2015, has said her experience as a state lawmaker and within her community makes her the ideal candidate to represent the district.
“For me, I think what I bring to the table as far as experience goes is (that) I’ve seen the tactics,” Coleman told the Daily Herald in May. “I’ve had my back put up against the wall. I’ve had carrots and sticks wielded at me. And I’ve proven that I will stick to my principles and vote along my principles and the values of my community and my constituents regardless of those things.
“I’m sort of your next-door neighbor,” added Coleman. “I’m sort of the regular hometown candidate.”
Coleman received the endorsement of former 4th District Republican Rep. Mia Love, who said she supported Coleman “because she is working her tail off and had the guts to jump into a race early that was going to be the most difficult district in Utah.”
As an entrepreneur and CEO of venturecapital.org, a nonprofit that helps business owners build their businesses, Christensen said he believes he is the only candidate in the race with the private sector experience necessary to help the country recover from an economic downturn.
McFarland, who hosted the “JayMac News Show” on KSL NewsRadio until July, has criticized his primary opponents for being overly partisan and said that, if elected, he would work with Republicans and Democrats alike.
“I think that, if we keep sending people to Washington who are so far to the right or so far to the left, what we’re guaranteeing is that nothing will get done,” McFarland said on May 29. “And I believe that the other opponents running in this primary are so far to the right that they’re going to go to Washington, and what we’re going to end up with is more of the same. More gridlock, more name-calling and more lack of civility.”
The winner of Tuesday’s GOP primary will go on to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, in the November general election.
Since being elected to the 4th Congressional District after a close race against Love in 2018, McAdams has earned a reputation as a moderate Democratic willing to work with both political parties to get legislation passed. Still, McAdams has been criticized by his opponents, particularly for his vote in December to impeach President Donald Trump.
“(McAdams) has not shown to be an effective representative for the majority of the citizens and voters in CD4,” said Coleman.
As a result of election process changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, both state and Utah County election officials estimate it will take days or weeks for close races to be called.
Utah County Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner said the first batch of preliminary election results statewide would be released around 10 p.m. Tuesday.