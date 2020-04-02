Gov. Gary Herbert vetoed on Wednesday a handful of tax amendment bills that state lawmakers passed during this year’s legislative session and refrained from signing a bill sponsored by a Highland representative requiring that all pornography distributed in the state include a visible warning about its negative impact on minors.
House Bill 243, sponsored by Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, still became law Wednesday despite the governor not signing it off. In a written statement, the governor’s office said Herbert “chose to let one bill (H.B. 243) become law without his signature.” Herbert’s office did not provide comment on why he didn’t sign the bill.
The bill allows the Utah Attorney General or any member of the public to bring civil action against distributors of “obscene material” who fail to place warning labels on print and digital content. Violators would face a civil penalty of up to $2,500 per violation, according to the text of the bill.
In February, Brammer told the Daily Herald that minors being exposed to pornography, particularly through the internet, is “continuing to be a problem” in the state and that H.B. 243 would help prevent that exposure.
Despite some opposition from the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, as well as local representatives of the Sex Workers Outreach Project who said it would dehumanize sex workers, the bill passed through the Utah Senate unanimously and through the House on a 57-11 vote.
Also on Wednesday, Herbert vetoed five bills, including four “that amend tax policy in a time of economic uncertainty,” the governor said in a letter to House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, and Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton.
Among these bills are two that would create tax credits for alternative fuel heavy-duty vehicles and energy systems that use hydrogen fuel, and one that would create a tax credit used to fund a Special Needs Opportunity Scholarship Program for students who want to attend private schools.
“While the policy of those individual bills may be appropriate under normal circumstances, these are not normal circumstances,” Herbert wrote. “With the FY20 and FY21 budgets facing unprecedented uncertainties, we need to reconsider our tax policy in general and discuss tax credits in light of that larger discussion.”
Herbert said he had “additional concerns” with creating a tax fund for a special education scholarship program, including that the Utah State Board of Education already offers the Carson Smith Scholarship to special needs students enrolled in private schools.
“It would be much more appropriate to amend the existing Carson Smith Scholarship Program to meet any remaining needs of the state and Utah students, rather than create a new administrative burden and cost to taxpayers to duplicate an existing program,” wrote Herbert.
Connor Boyack, president of the Lehi-based libertarian think tank Libertas Institute and a supporter of H.B. 332, said in a blog post that it’s “very disappointing that, as a result of Governor Herbert’s veto, Utah families are left behind, and special needs children are denied this opportunity.”
Herbert also vetoed a railroad amendments bill that would remove the state sales tax on the sale of locomotive fuel, because doing so, he wrote, is contrary to the principles of sound tax policy.
“Sound sales tax policy does not tax business inputs when the output is taxed,” Herbert added.
The only bill Herbert vetoed that didn’t amend tax policy was H.B. 278, which would require that certain signs be posted alongside the Jordan River.
“In the best of economic circumstances, I would question the appropriateness of this type of expenditure of state funds,” the governor wrote. “The signs mandated by HB 278, while nice, are not necessary. In the current environment, this kind of expenditure is not appropriate.”
Herbert also announced on Wednesday that he did not concur with a resolution sponsored by Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, that, among other things, “expresses solidarity and support for the Chinese people’s efforts to contain the coronavirus.” The governor did not say why he didn’t concur with the resolution.