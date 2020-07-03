Lt. Gov Spencer Cox is still ahead of former Gov. Jon Huntsman, Jr., in the Republican primary race to be Utah’s next governor, but his lead has narrowed since the first batch of results were released Tuesday night.
Statewide results updated as of Thursday show Cox with 36.6% of votes, less than 2 percent ahead of Huntsman, 34.3%. Former House Speaker Greg Hughes had 21.2% and former Utah Republican Party Chair Thomas Wright had 8%.
Nearly 500,000 ballots had been processed statewide by Thursday, marking record-breaking turnout for a primary election in Utah. There were 320,156 ballots cast in the 2016 primary and 262,425 in 2012. As of Tuesday, 127,663 ballots had been processed in Utah County.
Utah County, Salt Lake County and 10 other counties had updated their ballot numbers on Thursday. The rest of the 17 counties updated results on Tuesday or Wednesday. Counties have three weeks from Tuesday to canvas votes, according to Utah County Elections Director Rozan Mitchell, and won’t be updating results again until after the Fourth of July weekend.
A total of 111,576 ballots statewide have yet to be processed, nearly half of which, 53,841, are in Salt Lake County, where Huntsman holds a 13% lead over the lieutenant governor. Just over 5,500 ballots in Utah County have yet to be counted.
Mitchell told the Daily Herald June 29 that, due to changes to the election process in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it could potentially take weeks for election officials to process every ballot and for winners in close races to be declared.
“It is very likely that it could be two to three weeks before we know who won the governor’s race,” Mitchell said.
Hughes and Wright both conceded the race to Cox and Huntsman.
“Thank you to my fellow candidates,” Hughes said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “The competition was stiff, the bar was high and Utahns deserved a hard-fought race for their support. We delivered.”
Hughes added, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
“I”d like to congratulate Greg Hughes, Jon Huntsman Jr., and Spencer Cox,” Wright said Wednesday in a written statement. “They all ran great campaigns with worthy ideas for Utah. I am happy to call them friends. No matter who wins this race, the future of Utah will be in good hands.”
The winner of the GOP primary will go on to face Democratic candidate Chris Peterson, a business law professor at the University of Utah, in the November general election. Peterson is running with Karina Brown, president of the nonprofit Friends of the Cache County Children’s Justice Center Board.
“The people of Utah are ready for a change,” Peterson said in a written statement Tuesday. “Whoever our opponent is, Karina and I are excited to take them head on.”
Cox and Huntsman both have running mates with close ties to Utah County. Cox is running with state Sen. Deidre Henderson, a Spanish Fork Republican who sponsored a bill earlier this year to lower the legal penalty for polygamy from a felony to a misdemeanor. Huntsman is running with Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi.