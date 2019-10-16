Just as Utah County ballots are arriving on the doorsteps today, Vineyard and Payson are prepping for Utah’s first-ever ranked choice ballots.
On Tuesday, Vineyard City Recorder Pamela Spencer spent an hour teaching voters how to use the new format.
Spencer took those in attendance through two test runs on how the ballot works, asking participants to vote between their favorite universities. They now know that Brigham Young University is the No. 1 favored university and University of Utah is No. 2. But they had to go through four rounds of voting to get there.
In 2018, House Bill 35 established a pilot program for ranked choice voting, but after many cities throughout the state mulled it over, the two Utah County cities were the only ones to take it on this year.
According to Spencer, Lt. Gov Spencer Cox’s office is closely watching the ranked choice voting this year to ensure accuracy and efficiency.
“We’ve gone through a lot of research and training on this,” said Utah County Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Garder. “For citizen voting, it’s very straight up.”
Gardner said in preparation for the new style of selecting candidates both Vineyard and Payson city councils have tested the new ballots.
Ranked choice voting does away with the primary election and ultimately could make the campaign season shorter and cost the county less.
“Every voting cycle costs the county about $780,000,” Gardner said. “That cost doesn’t include (voting) machines.”
In larger years, like next year’s presidential election, that cost could rise to about $1.5 million.
In ranked choice voting, the ballots are sent through a scanner like every other ballot, but those votes go on a spreadsheet.
“We take the spreadsheet to certified tabulators that show who is first, second and third,” Gardner said.
Gardner said this is the way ranked choice voting is done in other cities. She cited Minneapolis and Santa Fe, New Mexico, as two metropolitan areas that vote this way.
“If it goes well, I can see it spreading,” Gardner said.
Voters should have mail-in ballots in the next few days. Ballots must be post marked on or before Nov. 4, the day before Election Day.
Voters can also drop their ballots off in ballot boxes that have been placed prominently around the county on Election Day. Boxes are emptied on a regular basis by election judges throughout the county.
Voters can also vote at the poll on Election Day at any Utah County polling site. A paper ballot will be printed for one’s city, regardless of where one votes.
Gardner said this election season, her office is using all paper ballots, but there are machines with touch screens for those who may have ADA needs.
Just like mail-in ballots, the ranked choice voting ballots will not have a complete vote count until the canvassing period ends on Nov. 19.
Residents of Vineyard can learn more by going to https://vineyardvotes.com. In Payson https://paysonvotes.com.
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Vineyard Mayor Julie Fullmer will be speaking at a panel discussion joined by Rep. Marc Roberts (R-Santaquin) and Gardner, on Utah’s ranked choice voting at the J. Reuben Clark Law School, 341 E. Campus Drive. The public is invited.