Provo resident Trey Robinson decided to run for public office after feeling like Utah needed leadership that would protect the environment, condemn racism, reform public education and provide a voice for millennials.
Robinson, 30, who graduated from Brigham Young University in 2015, chose to run for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District seat, which is currently held by Republican United States Rep. John Curtis. Given Robinson’s beliefs and platform, he felt like running as a Democrat was the right thing to do.
But after months of working with and “trying to foster a relationship of trust” with the Utah Democratic Party, Robinson, who was eliminated during the state Democratic Party’s convention in April, said he has been disheartened and frustrated by how the party operates.
“I've been working with them for over a year and it's truly been an absolute nightmare,” Robinson said in an interview on May 5. “An absolute heartbreaking nightmare of a process.”
In particular, Robinson said communication between party leadership and himself and other candidates has been sparse.
When he decided to launch his campaign, the Provo Democrat said it took months to get in contact with different Democratic caucuses and party leadership. Robinson said he only ever heard back from one of the county chairs who he reached out to, Terri Goodall of the Wasatch County chapter.
According to Robinson, multiple members of party leadership discouraged him from entering the race in the first place, arguing that a Democrat didn’t have a chance of winning in such a conservative district.
"So there's … just (been) this total discouragement,” said Robinson. “It's not that I've needed them to bend over backwards and support me in any sense, but just to even give me any sort of direction or answers. So that's been my process from the very beginning.”
Robinson’s frustrations peaked in late April, days before the Utah Democratic Party’s virtual convention on April 25.
Robinson said he and another Democratic candidate in the 3rd Congressional District race, Jared Anderson, didn’t find out about a virtual town hall debate they were participating in until an hour before the event was scheduled to take place. Additionally, Robinson said they were told they needed to be 30 minutes early to the video conferencing event, leaving the candidates little time to prepare.
Robinson voiced his concerns in an email to Utah Democratic Party Chair Jeff Merchant on April 22.
“Communication within our party has been a nightmare and I am deeply frustrated,” Robinson wrote in the email, which was obtained by the Daily Herald. “Today particularly was a mess and I am not the only candidate running in my race or in others that feels so.”
Robinson told the state Democratic Party chair he was upset that he and Anderson weren’t kept in the loop about the debate “so that we could not only have prepared more efficiently and effectively but to make sure we are all on the same page with what is happening.”
“In the face of this pandemic, effective communication is even more vital than ever since we cannot meet in person,” wrote Robinson. “Failing to make sure our whole team is on the same page and springing information on us or leaving us at the last minute to have to ask ‘what is going on?’ only gets in the way of all of us being able to do our best to represent our party.”
Robinson told Merchant about his overall negative experience working with the Utah Democratic Party, an experience that he said made him “feel like trash, like absolute garbage.”
“This process is difficult enough as is and it has become a whole different monster all together from the pandemic, but these failures in base level professionalism and communication are crippling us as a party,” he wrote in an email that he said Merchant never responded to. “This makes the possibility of starting the growth that we need to create here in order to flip voters even more difficult than it already was.”
Merchant, who was elected chair of the Utah Democratic Party in June, said in an interview on Friday that, in his opinion, “the party has been more receptive and more responsive to constituent needs, to candidate concerns and to the press ... than it has been in many, many years.”
"I think that if you asked just about anybody that is involved with the Utah Democratic Party, they would say, in comparison to even a year ago when I wasn't the chair, that the amount of communication that they receive is the polar opposite of what it was before,” Merchant said.
The state Democratic Party chair added that “of course there are times when people don't get back to other people” but that Robinson “was included on all of the emails that were sent out regarding everything from the debates that we were having to the convention information.”
“There was no additional information that was given to any other candidates that Trey did not get,” Merchant said. “I don't deny that he probably feels that there wasn't good communication, but I haven't heard that from many other candidates.”
Merchant said he didn’t know of anyone in the party discouraging Robinson from running but that it is common for party leaders to point candidates toward races that they believe the candidate is best suited for.
"One thing that the party does is it works really hard to get candidates for every slot, and so if we find someone with a particular skill set that we think would be ideal for a specific political office, then we will let them know about that,” he said. “And I think that that's a fair and useful thing to do.”
Merchant noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has created difficulties for party leadership and forced them to “make decisions very quickly and with very little notice.”
“I'll be the first one to say that we probably could have done a lot more than we did to give information to people,” Merchant said. “But as it was, I think we did give adequate information. And we gave that as quickly as we possibly could.”
Robinson was eliminated from the 3rd Congressional District race after receiving 9.6% of delegate votes during the Utah Democratic Party convention, along with Anderson, who received 8.1% of votes. Devin Thorpe advanced to the November general election as the party’s nominee with 82.2% of votes.