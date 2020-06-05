The two Utah County Republicans vying to become the next county recorder both say they would work to maintain accurate records kept by the county and ensure efficient public access to those records.
The Utah County Recorder’s Office is responsible for recording documents “pertaining to real estate property” and maintaining “cross-reference indexes to these records,” according to the office’s website.
“The Recorder’s Office is also required to maintain a set of maps which show the current ownership of every tract of land in the entire county,” the website said.
Two candidates in the county recorder race emerged from the Utah County Republican Party Convention in April — Chief Deputy Recorder Andrea Allen and Brian Voeks, who has served as Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee’s senior policy advisor since 2015.
Voeks received 51.13% of GOP delegate votes after two rounds of ranked-choice voting while 36% of delegates chose Allen as their candidate.
Paul Child, a former Utah County Recorder’s Office employee, was eliminated in the first round of ranked-choice voting with 3.5% of votes and another recorder’s office employee, Doug Gifford, was eliminated in the second round with 12.7% of votes.
There are no Democrats or third-party candidates running in the Utah County Recorder race.
Allen, of Spanish Fork, has worked in the recorder’s office for 27 years, according to her campaign website, including six years as the chief deputy recorder. Allen said her nearly three decades of experience makes her the best candidate for the job.
“The Recorder’s Office records, indexes, and maintains, county records for public record,” Allen said on her campaign website. “It is a technical job where accuracy is essential. People depend on us to get things right.”
As chief deputy recorder, Allen said she has “helped to lead our department in times of good economic health, as well as in the leanest of times,” adding that she would fight for property rights if elected.
“Our office prides itself on solid working relationships across other County Departments, especially those focused on your property rights, which benefits property owners,” she said. “I have helped foster those important relationships and will continue to focus on relationships that help us serve you better.”
Allen said the county recorder serves Utah County residents in two ways: first, by maintaining accurate records and, second, by ensuring “user friendly access to those records.”
“I am absolutely committed to both of these aspects of the job and I am uniquely qualified to do the job … (from) day one,” the chief deputy recorder said. “It’s not a flashy job, but it’s a vital one.”
Voeks, who graduated from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law in 2013 and worked as former 4th Congressional District Republican Rep. Mia Love’s communications director the same year, said he would bring “a fresh perspective” to the Utah County Recorder’s Office.
“It has been at least 50 years, and perhaps longer, since the last time someone from outside the Recorder’s office was elected Recorder,” the Orem resident said on his campaign page. “No government office — especially one facing an enormous backlog and complaints of inefficiencies — should go that long without bringing in new leadership.”
In addition to protecting property rights and preventing property fraud, Voeks said he would advocate for “better utilization of technology” in the recorder’s office.
“The Recorder’s office is behind the times when it comes to utilizing cost-saving and time-saving technology,” said Voeks. “If elected, I will seek to implement a property fraud notification program, provide free market competition by allowing multiple e-recording vendors to work with the Recorder’s office, begin accepting credit and debit cards as a form of payment, and look into building a “quick closing app” to significantly reduce the time it takes to conduct title searches on the date of property closings.”
Allen gained the endorsement of current Utah County Recorder Jeff Smith, who is not running for re-election, because “she has the skill set to continue making the Recorder’s office one of the best in the state.”
“And her drive and ideas have been key in achieving the success we have had up to this point,” Smith said in his endorsement. “She continually looks for ways to make things better and is unwilling to say things are good enough.”
Allen also has the endorsement of Randall Covington, who served as Utah County Recorder from 1995 to 2009.
Voeks and Allen will face off during the Republican primary election on June 30.