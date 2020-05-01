The Republican Orem attorney who defeated long-time Orem Republican Rep. Brad Daw at Utah County Republican Party’s convention in April said he would defend the Second Amendment and fight against proposed tax increases if elected to the Utah House of Representatives.
At the Utah County Republican Party’s entirely virtual convention, the voting period for which ended early April 20, Nelson Abbott, an attorney who owns the Abbott Law Firm in Provo that specializes in auto accident and personal injury cases, advanced past Daw with 71.3% of delegate votes, according to convention results.
About 29% of delegates voted for the incumbent Daw, who did not gather signatures as an alternative route of qualifying for the June primary and, as a result, was eliminated during the county convention.
Other Republican incumbent lawmakers, including Rep. Kay Christofferson, R-Lehi, were outvoted at the convention but had secured a spot on the primary ballot by gathering signatures.
Abbott, who lives in Orem, told delegates in a video on April 11 that he is a “pro-life, pro-gun and pro-taxpayer” candidate who would “bring a fresh perspective to our Legislature” and fight to limit government spending.
“I am concerned with the direction of our state government,” Abbott told delegates. “Spending has grown much faster than inflation and population growth.”
Abbott criticized the statewide tax reform that the Legislature passed during a special session in December and repealed in January that would have raised the sales tax on unprepared food from 1.75% to 4.8%.
“The bill was deeply flawed,” said Abbott. “Before raising taxes, the Legislature should have looked for ways to cut wasteful government spending.”
Abbott said he rejected the idea that increasing spending is necessary for Utah to meet the needs of a growing population.
“I believe we can reverse the trend of unnecessary growth we have seen in the Utah state budget while maintaining a high level of service,” he said.
Through his work as an attorney, Abbott said he is “trained to look at financial documents and figures and see the hidden truths in them,” adding that “government bureaucracies have a sad history of hiding the truth in government doublespeak and spending too much.”
“Utah doesn’t have a revenue problem,” he said. “Our Legislature has a spending problem.”
Daw, an Adobe software engineer, served in the legislature from January 2005 until late 2012, when he was defeated by fellow Republican Dana Layton. Daw beat Layton in a 2014 primary election and re-took the Utah House District 60 seat after defeating his Democratic opponent, Archie Williams, in the general election.
Daw was re-elected in 2016 after advancing past Democratic challenger Brooke Swallow-Fenton and Independent American Party candidate Tommy Williams.
During this year’s general session, Daw considered running a bill that would ban gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy for transgender minors and ultimately introduced legislation to study existing research on the negative side effects of puberty blockers. The House voted 17-55 against the bill.
Abbott told delegates he had supported Daw “since he first ran in 2004” but believed House District 60 needed new leadership.
“I view him as a friend,” Abbott said. “It was not an easy decision to run against him. But I believe we are better served when our elected leaders rotate and a fresh perspective and a new focus is provided.”
While there are no Democratic candidates in the race, Abbott will compete against United Utah Party candidate Christine Heath and Tommy Williams of the Independent American Party, in the November general election.