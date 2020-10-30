Utah Rep. Derrin Owens, R-Fountain Green, is running against Independent American Party candidate Warren Rogers in the race to serve over Utah Senate District 24.
Owens, a school counselor, currently serves over House District 58 after he was appointed to replace Jon Cox in 2015. SD 24 is currently represented by Sen. Ralph Okerlund, R-Monroe, who did not run for reelection.
Owens currently serves on the House Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee and is vice chair of the House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee.
During this year’s general session, the Sanpete County Republican was the floor sponsor of a bill to allow Regents' Scholarships to be used at “a private, nonprofit college or university in the state that is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities” after the Legislature changed the scholarship eligibility requirements.
“Last year, we made some changes to the Regents' Scholarship and scaled it back to state institutions because of the imbalance that was within that program,” Owens told lawmakers on March 10.
Senate Bill 117 includes “guardrails” so that no institution can receive more than the average of the others, according to Owens.
“Now that we have guardrails around this and structure in place, this bill will expand the Regents’ back to other institutions, private institutions that are Northwest-accredited,” he said.
Additionally, Owens sponsored a bill to extend the sunset date for the state’s Intergenerational Poverty Plan Implementation Pilot Program, which would have been repealed on Jan. 1, 2021, to 2023.
Both bills passed in the House and Senate and were signed by Gov. Gary Herbert in the spring.
Owens advanced as the winner of the Utah Republican Party’s virtual convention in April, with 52.1% of delegate votes. Doug Heaton received 25.5% of votes while Michael R. Styler received 22.4%.
In his convention speech, Owens said the state and federal governments shouldn’t “dictate what or how a county addresses local issues.”
“Few things strike a nerve with rural Utahns more than federal mandates and overreach,” he said. “I believe the county should be able to call upon the state for support, not to dictate an outcome.”
On the subject of tax reform, Owens, who voted in favor of a tax reform effort that passed in December 2019 and was later repealed, said he believed reform is still needed “due to budget imbalances.”
“However, this cannot be used as a state money grab, especially under the current pandemic challenges,” Owens said.
Rogers, the Independent American Party candidate, unsuccessfully ran to represent HD 68 in 2018.
In a series of videos, Rogers spoke about defending religious freedom, the state’s COVID-19 response and how officials should address protests and riots over police violence and perceived racism in law enforcement.
In the description of an Aug. 19 video, Rogers wrote that there are militia provisions in the U.S. and state constitutions “that if followed would help a lot to restore order to city streets, because the militia would provide a large pool of armed, organized, and disciplined men to confront the rioters.”
“When the recent riots began, cities had only enough police to handle normal, everyday sort of problems,” the third party candidate wrote. “There are not enough police for them to be able to stop the riots without help.”
Rogers said he opposes “any statewide lockdown, and any mask mandate on the public.”
“If we give up freedom for supposed benefit to public health, we will find that we have …. (neither) freedom nor public health,” he wrote in the description of an Oct. 9 video.
SD 24 covers a large portion of western and southern Utah, as well as parts of south Utah County like Goshen, Genola and Elberta.