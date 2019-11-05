So you mailed in your ballot for Tuesday’s municipal election. What happens next?
Ballots submitted by mail in Utah County go through a multi-step verification process before final results are tallied, according to election director Rozan Mitchell. The life of a ballot submitted by mail or dropped off at a voter service center looks something like this:
Pick-up: Two Utah County Elections Division employees pick up ballots from the post office, city recorder offices, drop boxes and voter service centers. The ballots are then brought to the elections office in the Utah County Administration Building for processing.
Scanning: Once envelopes are brought back to the elections office, they are sent through an automated ballot sorting system that speeds up the counting process. These sorting machines can process up to 18,000 ballots in an hour and sort ballots into different bins. Employees feed in stacks of ballots and the machine does the rest.
Signature verification: The processing machines automatically verify ballot signatures by comparing them to signatures that the state has on file. After this, the envelopes are scanned a second time and ballots with signature issues are sorted out from the rest. Employees will call and email voters within 24 hours if their ballot is unsigned or the signature doesn’t match.
Tabulation: After signatures have been verified, the envelopes are sliced open and the ballots are removed. The ballots are then weighed and scanned in batches of 200. A report is printed out and boxed with the ballots, which are then sealed.
Final check and storage: If a ballot has questionable or illegible marks, the marks are compared to a digital image of the ballot and corrections are made as necessary. Damaged ballots are subtracted from scanned batches and a team of two will re-make, re-mark and log the ballot. Finally, ballots are transferred to storage.
And that’s the process for counting your vote.
If you haven’t mailed your ballot by Tuesday, drop it off at one of the county’s drop boxes or at a voting center. Sign your ballot affidavit to ensure your ballot is counted. For a list of drop box and voting center locations, visit utahcounty.gov/elections. For elections results in Utah County, make sure to visit http://heraldextra.com/election after 8 p.m. Tuesday and thereafter.