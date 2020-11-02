In the days and weeks leading up to the November election, dozens of “Trump trains” celebrating and voicing support for President Donald Trump have taken over highways in Utah, and across the country.
On Oct. 24, a 6-mile-long line of trucks, Jeeps and sedans waving red, white and blue flags drove along I-15 in southern Utah through Cedar City and St. George, the second Trump train in the area in two weeks, St. George News reported.
On Sunday, northbound traffic on I-15 in Salt Lake County stalled as vehicles with “Don’t Tread on Me” and “Trump 2020” flags flooded the road.
A handful of Utahns met in the Provo Towne Centre Mall parking lot on Monday afternoon to assemble a Trump train of their own.
"We're showing support for a great president and also love for America,” said Spanish Fork resident Bowen Creer. “Because we know that he's good for America and he's fighting for us against a lot of opposition. He's doing good things for average people, a lot of great things for our country.”
Creer, who noted that this was the first Trump train he had participated in, pointed to the nationwide demonstrations as evidence that “our president is successful and he gets results that benefit everybody, and that's something that we can unite around.”
“And they're all over the country, and even in places you wouldn't expect,” he said. “California, Hawaii, New York, tons of people.”
In addition to being a way to visibly show support for the Republican president, Creer said the demonstrations are also about having a good time.
“That's an important thing,” said Creer. “It’s fun.”
Other Trump trains have been more hostile, including one on Friday in Texas where a group of trucks waving Trump flags surrounded a Joe Biden campaign bus, leading to one minor collision and the cancellation of three scheduled campaign events due to “safety concerns,” the Texas Tribune reported.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation San Antonio office is investigating the incident, according to CNN.
But Creer contested that the pro-Trump vehicular demonstrations are about celebration, not confrontation.
“You can celebrate America, everyone else who loves America, and you don't have to be a Republican or a conservative to join in on that,” the Spanish Fork resident said. “So everybody's welcome. We're here to have fun and love America, not to attack anybody, not even to promote any ideology, except American values.”
Due to a scheduling mix-up, there were only three segments to the Trump train that rolled through Provo and Orem on Monday afternoon.
The three vehicles headed north on University Avenue and drove in a single-file line before turning west onto University Parkway. Along the way, a white truck holstering a Trump flag driving in the opposite direction honked in solidarity.
One of the vehicles, a blue Jeep, had an LED billboard attached to the back of it, which flickered back and forth between messages reading “Make liberals cry again” and “Let’s finish this,” as well as a screen showing a Marvel Comics "Punisher" skull with orange-blonde hair.
Social media posts show that a “Utah County Trump Parade” is planned for Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Election Day parade will begin in Lehi and go through Alpine, Cedar Hills, Pleasant Grove, Lindon, Orem, Provo, American Fork and Saratoga Springs.