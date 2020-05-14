Though there are no Democratic candidates running for the State House District 60 seat, Orem resident Christine Heath doesn’t think that necessarily means the seat should go to a Republican.
Heath is one of three candidates in the race to replace longtime Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, who was defeated by his GOP opponent during the Utah County Republican Party’s virtual convention in April.
Nelson Abbott, an Orem-based attorney, advanced past Daw with over 71% of delegate votes while the incumbent Republican received about 29% of votes.
With no Democrats in the race, Abbott will compete against Heath, who is running as the United Utah Party candidate, and Independent American Party candidate Tommy Williams in the November general election.
The United Utah Party formed in June 2017 to, according to Heath, provide Utah voters with a “moderate” alternative to the two-party system.
“In any party, you get people who are more to the right or more to the left,” Heath said in an interview on Tuesday. “But mostly, the people I've met in the (United Utah) Party have been in the middle. We see good ideas from the Republican Party and we see good ideas from the Democratic Party.”
Heath, who has worked as a content specialist for LexisNexis Risk Solutions and volunteered with the Provo-based Food and Care Coalition and Circles Utah Valley, said she first got involved with the United Utah Party as the legislative district chair for House District 60 and later as the interim chair for Utah County.
“One of the main purposes of a party is to help candidates get elected,” said Heath. “And the best way to learn what candidates need is to throw your hat in the ring and run.”
If she were elected to the House, Heath said she would support “key government reforms that are important to the party,” including term limits for state lawmakers and the governor, campaign finance reform, independent redistricting and implementation of ranked-choice voting in statewide and local elections.
The United Utah Party candidate said she would advocate to limit governors to only serving two terms and state lawmakers to only serving for 12 years.
“Studies have shown that when people are in power, their empathy goes down,” Heath said. “So if we want leaders to be connected with the citizens, we need to limit how long they can be in office.”
Heath said widespread implementation of ranked-choice voting -- a method that consists of multiple voting rounds where the candidate with the least votes at the end of each round is eliminated -- would be “a very good government reform” in Utah and nationally.
“In the presidential races that we've seen, it's so crazy with the Democratic primaries that somebody has 28% of the votes and they win that state,” she said. “And it's possible that 70% of the voters don't like that candidate. So ranked-choice voting is a very key reform that we need.”
Two Utah County cities, Payson and Vineyard, were the only jurisdictions in the state to pilot use of ranked-choice voting during their municipal elections last year.
Like Abbott, the Republican in the race, Heath said she opposed sweeping statewide tax reform that the Legislature passed during a special session in December that was later repealed.
“The tax bill was a challenging thing,” said Heath. “Especially (since) it was a special session in December, voters didn't have as much of a chance to know what was going on and to get as involved. I think something as big as tax reform needs to be done in the general session so that people don't feel like this is creeping up on them.”
Whether or not she gets elected in November, Heath said running for office -- and therefore bringing attention to the United Utah Party -- is a win in her eyes.
“We're working to position ourselves to become the second major party in the (Utah County) area,” Heath said.