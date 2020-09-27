Incumbent U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-UT, will compete against Democratic challenger Devin Thorpe in the 3rd Congressional District race.
Curtis, the former mayor of Provo, took office in Nov. 2017 after winning a special election to replace Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who resigned mid-term.
Among the recent legislation supported by Curtis is the Methamphetamine Response Act of 2020, a bill Curtis co-sponsored in September that would have Congress declare that methamphetamine is “an emerging threat” and establish an Emerging Threat Response Plan.
In July, Curtis introduced a consumer protection bill that would require manufacturers to disclose whether smart appliances and devices like refrigerators and toasters are equipped with audio or visual capabilities.
Curtis’ Democratic opponent, Thorpe, said he has spent eight years “working full time to eradicate extreme poverty, improve global health and fight climate change.”
“I’ve concluded that the best way for me to continue my work is to run for Congress to represent the people of Utah’s 3rd District,” Thorpe said in a campaign video.
Other issues Thorpe has said he would focus on if elected include protecting public lands, increasing funding for college education, increasing access to health care and addressing gun violence.
United Utah Party candidate Thomas McNeill and Constitution Party candidate Daniel Clyde Cummings also will be on the general election ballot.