Utah’s only Democrat in Congress, Rep. Ben McAdams, will face off against Republican challenger Burgess Owens in the 4th Congressional District race.
McAdams, the former mayor of Salt Lake County, was elected in November 2018 after squeaking past incumbent Republican Rep. Mia Love in a race that was determined by 694 votes.
McAdams has sponsored and supported bipartisan legislation during his tenure in Congress, including an amendment to block funding for future nuclear testing and a bill to increase federal resources for mental health and suicide prevention research.
Many Republicans, including Owens, a former NFL champion and founder of the nonprofit Second Chance 4 Youth who handedly beat his three GOP opponents in the June primary, have criticized McAdams for voting in February to impeach President Donald Trump.
Throughout his campaign, Owens, who was endorsed by the president and who spoke at the Republican National Convention, has repeatedly railed against “socialism and Marxism” in American politics and emphasized the importance of swinging the House of Representatives to a Republican majority.
Owens has been widely criticized in recent months, including for national reports that he appeared on an internet program related to the far-right conspiracy QAnon and another program to help raise money for the We Build the Wall campaign, whose founders were indicted in August for allegedly defrauding donors.
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project and Salt Lake Tribune reported on Monday that there were “zero records” of Owens’ nonprofit giving money to directly help incarcerated youth, which is what the nonprofit purports to do.
Owens has responded on social media by saying that the increased scrutiny he’s received is the result of bias in media coverage of the campaign.
Libertarian Party candidate John Molnar and United Utah Party candidate Jonia Broderick also will appear on the general election ballot.