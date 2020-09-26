Utah voters will decide in November whether to re-elect incumbent Attorney General Sean Reyes as the state’s top prosecutor or go a different route with Democratic candidate Greg Skordas.
Skordas, a defense attorney who worked at the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for 8 years, has criticized Reyes and the Utah State Legislature for “openly defy(ing) the public’s desires” by tweaking ballot initiatives passed by voters, including medical marijuana, independent redistricting and Medicaid expansion initiatives, all of which passed in 2018.
“In all three instances, we have an Attorney General and a Legislature who openly defy the public’s desires,” Skordas said on his campaign website. “The legislature continues to attempt to override or replace the will of the people by passing watered down legislation … (and the) Attorney General then sits back and does nothing at all, out of fear of the legislature’s backlash.”
Reyes, who has served as attorney general since 2013, has received recognition for his efforts to reduce human trafficking. In 2014, he participated in a sex trafficking sting operation in Colombia organized by the California-based Operation Underground Railroad.
President Donald Trump has endorsed Reyes, who was invited to speak at the Republican National Convention in August.
“President Donald Trump is a fierce warrior against human trafficking,” Reyes said in his convention speech, adding that the Trump administration has “done more to combat human trafficking than any administration in modern history.”
Skordas, meanwhile, has said the country “is being divided by a White House that bullies and intimidates our leaders who would dare defy it.”
Reyes defeated his Republican challenger, Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, in the June primary election.
Leavitt, who ran on a platform focused on criminal justice reform and bringing uniformity to county attorney offices across the state, received over 234,000 primary votes, 45.96%, while Reyes received about 275,000 votes, 54.04%.
Libertarian Party candidate Rudy Bautista will also appear on the November general election ballot.