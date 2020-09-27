Here are some of the ballot measures that Utah County voters will decide on during the November general election.
Proposition 9: Whether Utah County should adopt an alternative form of government replacing the current three-person commission with a full-time county mayor and part-time, five-person county council.
Provo City School District bond: Whether the Provo City School District should issue an $80 million bond to partially rebuild Timpview High School.
Constitutional Amendment A: Whether the Utah Constitution should be amended to change words that apply to a single gender, like “men,” to words that are not limited to a single gender, like “persons.”
Constitutional Amendment B: Whether the Utah Constitution should be amended to specify whether requirements that a person must meet to be eligible for the office in the Utah State Legislature apply at the time the person is elected or appointed.
Constitutional Amendment C: Whether the Utah Constitution should be amended to remove language related to slavery and involuntary servitude.
Constitutional Amendment E: Whether the Utah Constitution should be amended to preserve the individual right to hunt and fish.
Constitutional Amendment G: Whether the Utah Constitution should be amended to expand the uses of money the state receives from income taxes and intangible property taxes to include supporting children and supporting people with a disability.
Source: Utah County Elections Division