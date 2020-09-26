With the exception of the presidential race, the biggest contest that will appear on Utah County ballots this November is the race to be Utah’s next governor.
Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who has gotten both praise and criticism as head of the Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force, will compete in the general election against Democratic candidate Chris Peterson, a business law professor at the University of Utah who specializes in consumer protection.
Cox’s running mate is Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, while Peterson is running alongside Karina Brown, who is president of the nonprofit Cache County Friends of the Children’s Justice Center Board.
Cox and Henderson narrowly defeated their Republican opponents, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, Jr. and his running mate, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, during the June primary.
Cox and Henderson received 36.15% of primary votes while Huntsman and Kaufusi received 34.95%. The rest of votes were divided between Thomas Wright and Greg Hughes and their respective running mates.
There was speculation this summer that Huntsman might mount a write-in campaign, but he confirmed on Aug. 28 that he would not do so.
Peterson has criticized Cox and other state officials over their pandemic response and called for a statewide mask mandate.
On Sept. 18, following a surge of COVID-19 cases statewide, Peterson called on Gov. Gary Herbert to remove Cox as head of the state coronavirus task force.
“Instead of acting within his traditional constitutional role, the Lieutenant Governor has crossed out of his lane and usurped the function of the Department of Health,” the Democratic candidate said in a press release.
Cox has defended the state’s coronavirus response and in particular the decision to not implement a mask mandate, which he says is best left to local officials.
Both Cox and Peterson have pointed to telework and telecommuting as ways to help Utah’s economy rebound during and after the pandemic, while also improving air quality by reducing emissions and boosting employee morale and mental health.
Libertarian Party candidate Daniel Cottam and Independent American Party candidate Greg Duerden will also appear on the November ballot.