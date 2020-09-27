Republican Tom Sakievich and Democrat Jeanne Bowen will compete in the general election to fill Nathan Ivie’s seat on the Utah County Commission.
Sakievich ran for a different commission seat in 2018 but was defeated by Commissioner Tanner Ainge. This June, he defeated Ivie during the primary election.
Sakievich, who criticized Ivie for voting in December to increase the county portion of property taxes and has advocated for decreasing county spending, received 59,868 primary votes, 60.5%, while Ivie received 39,088 votes, 39.5%, according to the Utah County Elections Division.
On July 15, Sakievich attended a county commission that was packed with residents protesting Gov. Gary Herbert’s mask mandate for K-12 public schools, but said he did so “to listen to the public’s position for and against wearing masks in K-12 schools.”
“I understand why Commissioner (Bill) Lee is asking for local school districts’ authority to design a deliberative approach to wearing masks,” he wrote on Facebook, adding that he also understood “why others feel, I think, a state-level mandate to wear masks in all schools should be applied.”
The Democrat in the race, Bowen, has said she would focus on improving air quality and increasing water supply, as well as increasing education funding and addressing rapid growth in the county.
“Utah County has experienced incredible growth, and we need a leader ready to face these infrastructure challenges,” Bowen wrote on her campaign website. “I would like to improve communication between the different departments in the county. I also see a need for improved communication between the county and the cities within the county.”
Bowen, who works in the Utah County Treasurer’s Office, previously ran for Ivie’s seat in 2016.